Transfix Strengthens Leadership Team - Appoints Nicholas Smolansky As General Counsel

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transfix Inc. , a leading transportation solutions provider that is reshaping the future of freight through its digital platform and best-in-class carrier network, announced today that Nicholas Smolansky has joined as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Smolansky will oversee Transfix's legal affairs as part of the leadership team.

This announcement comes on the heels of two significant leadership appointments this year, which include Christian Lee as Chief Financial Officer and Sophie Dabbs as Chief Commercial Officer.

"Nick's diverse experience working both in-house at leading companies and at a globally recognized law firm makes him a strong addition to our team," said Lily Shen, CEO and President of Transfix. "He will bring unique insight and play a vital role in our upcoming plans for strategic growth and expansion."

Smolansky will oversee all aspects of the company's legal and regulatory affairs, while also playing a critical role in strategic development. As a key member of the executive leadership team, he will be a catalyst for expansion and growth.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the team at Transfix during this exciting time of growth and development," said Smolansky. "The company continues to deliver on its vision to build a freight platform that brings together the world's top shippers and carriers, unlocking massive opportunity and efficiency across the supply chain."

Smolansky brings nearly 20 years of sophisticated legal experience to Transfix. Most recently, Smolansky served as VP and Deputy General Counsel for Advance, which owns, operates, and invests in companies spanning media, entertainment, and technology. Previously, Smolansky served as a VP and Chief Counsel, M&A at Time Warner Cable Inc. Smolansky began his career in the Corporate Department at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton and Garrison LLP.

Smolansky received a J.D., with Honors, from George Washington University Law School in 2001 and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Connecticut College in 1997.

For more information about Transfix, please visit www.transfix.io .

About Transfix

Transfix is a leading transportation solutions provider whose digital brokerage capabilities and logistics software offerings are helping reshape the future of freight. The company combines deep industry expertise and a best in class carrier network with cutting edge technology. The result? Competitive pricing, superior service and reliability, and unmatched intelligence for optimizing the supply chain from start to finish. Today, the world's most recognized brands rely on Transfix's trusted carrier network, including six of the top ten retailers and five of the ten largest food and beverage brands in America. Transfix was named one of Forbes' "Next Billion-Dollar Startups" and is headquartered in the heart of New York City with an office in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, visit www.transfix.io .

