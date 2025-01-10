"Transform IT. Transform Everything:" Info-Tech LIVE 2025 Registration Opens for June 2025 IT Conference in Las Vegas

Info-Tech Research Group has opened registration for its flagship event, Info-Tech LIVE 2025, taking place June 10–12 at The Bellagio, Las Vegas. The conference will bring together more than 3,000 IT leaders and experts to explore actionable strategies and insights under the theme "Transform IT. Transform Everything."

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Info-Tech Research Group, a global leader in IT research and advisory, has announced that registration is now open for Info-Tech LIVE 2025, the premier event for IT leaders, set to take place June 10–12 at The Bellagio in Las Vegas. With this year's theme, "Transform IT. Transform Everything.", the conference is set to deliver actionable insights, hands-on sessions, and unparalleled networking opportunities designed to equip attendees with the tools and strategies to navigate today's rapidly evolving IT landscape.

Building on the massive success of last year's event, Info-Tech LIVE will bring together over 3,000 IT executives, offering a platform for learning, collaboration, and inspiration. Attendees can look forward to 50+ keynote sessions, 60+ industry roundtables and panels, 60+ breakout and workshop sessions, and more than 700 opportunities for one-on-one analyst discussions. LIVE 2025 also provides extensive opportunities for peer-to-peer networking, fostering meaningful connections and collaborative discussions within the IT space.

"LIVE 2025 is designed to empower IT leaders to drive meaningful change within their organizations by equipping them with actionable strategies to tackle today's challenges and seize tomorrow's opportunities," says Info-Tech Research Group's Chief Research Officer, Gord Harrison. "While our theme for LIVE 2025 is 'Transform IT. Transform Everything.,' we are also emphasizing our subtheme, 'Research for Everyone.' This approach highlights the importance of empowering entire teams, not just individual leaders. True IT transformation happens when CIOs invest in upskilling their teams, fostering collaboration, and enabling everyone to contribute to innovation that reshapes organizations as a whole."

Info-Tech LIVE 2025 Preliminary Agenda Highlights

LIVE 2025 will feature sessions tailored to IT leaders that focus on pressing topics and address real-world challenges, ensuring attendees leave equipped with solutions that translate theory into action. Some of the main sessions will highlight:

Emerging Technology Trends : An exploration of advancements shaping the IT landscape, with a focus on their implications for organizational strategy and innovation.

: An exploration of advancements shaping the IT landscape, with a focus on their implications for organizational strategy and innovation. AI and Analytics Strategies : Practical insights into implementing AI solutions and leveraging analytics to improve decision-making and drive business innovation.

: Practical insights into implementing AI solutions and leveraging analytics to improve decision-making and drive business innovation. Cybersecurity Challenges and Resilience : Frameworks and approaches for managing risk and enhancing resilience in an increasingly complex cybersecurity environment.

: Frameworks and approaches for managing risk and enhancing resilience in an increasingly complex cybersecurity environment. Leadership Development and Talent Strategies : Strategies for building and sustaining high-performing IT teams while addressing workforce challenges and future talent needs.

: Strategies for building and sustaining high-performing IT teams while addressing workforce challenges and future talent needs. Operational Efficiency and IT Transformation: Guidance on optimizing IT processes to align with broader organizational goals and achieve operational excellence.

What Info-Tech LIVE 2025 Offers the IT Industry

Expert-Led Keynotes and Panels : Sessions led by industry experts and thought leaders, offering insights into critical trends and strategies shaping the future of IT.

: Sessions led by industry experts and thought leaders, offering insights into critical trends and strategies shaping the future of IT. Hands-On Workshops : Interactive sessions designed to equip participants with practical strategies and tools to address organizational challenges effectively.

: Interactive sessions designed to equip participants with practical strategies and tools to address organizational challenges effectively. Peer Networking : Opportunities to connect with IT professionals and executives from a wide range of industries, fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing.

: Opportunities to connect with IT professionals and executives from a wide range of industries, fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing. One-on-One Analyst Discussions: Personalized sessions with Info-Tech's renowned analysts, providing tailored guidance and actionable insights to support strategic initiatives.

Media Pass Applications

Media professionals, including journalists, podcasters, and influencers, are invited to attend Info-Tech LIVE 2025 to gain exclusive access to research, content, and interviews with industry leaders. For those unable to attend in person, Info-Tech offers a digital pass option, providing access to live-streamed keynotes, select sessions, and exclusive virtual interviews with speakers and analysts.

Media professionals looking to apply for in-person or digital passes can contact [email protected] to secure their spot and cover the latest advancements in IT directly from the event or remotely.

Exhibitor Opportunities

Exhibitors are also invited to be part of Info-Tech LIVE and showcase their products and services to a highly engaged audience of IT decision-makers. For more information about becoming an Info-Tech LIVE exhibitor, please contact [email protected].

Further details on keynote speakers and agenda will be announced in the coming weeks and months. Follow Info-Tech Research Group on LinkedIn and X for updates.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services and SoftwareReviews for software-buying insights.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected] .

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group