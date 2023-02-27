Transform Materials Appoints Key Senior Management to Advance Global Commercial Vision

David Fox and Alex Shanosky to spearhead the company's efforts to assist clients in their quest to decarbonize industrial processes

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transform Materials, a sustainable chemical company focused on decarbonizing heavy industry with its microwave plasma technology that converts natural gas into acetylene and hydrogen, has appointed David Fox as chief commercial officer and promoted Alex Shanosky to vice president of business development. This investment in talent enables Transform to launch its proven technology globally to customers in the industrial gas, transportation, chemicals, and advanced materials sectors.

"We are thrilled to have this caliber of talent leading our commercial initiatives as we implement numerous global projects," said Rachelle Goebel, Transform Materials' chief executive officer. "As a team, they will oversee global business development and marketing efforts for Transform Materials' clean hydrogen and acetylene production plants. They will assist clients to decarbonize hard-to-abate industrial sectors by converting waste gas, tail gas, biogas, and methane to valuable products — with no carbon dioxide emissions."

Mr. Fox joins from Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) where he actively led and shaped the global commercial transformation back to growth, spanning 100 markets and more than 22,000 customers. David also led corporate development and new ventures while at Criteo. David brings an entrepreneurial mindset to Transform, having founded several companies and leading them from concept phase to a successful exit. He is a graduate of Denison University and holds an M.B.A. from Santa Clara University.

During his tenure at Transform, Mr. Shanosky built the commercial program for deployment of the company's modular, cost-advantaged solutions. Prior to joining the company, Alex gained a decade of experience in the industrial gas industry, serving roles in operations, business development, and sales for Praxair and Linde. He earned a B.S. in chemical engineering from Vanderbilt University and an M.B.A. from the University of Texas McCombs School of Business.

About Transform Materials

Transform Materials LLC, founded in 2014, has developed a ground-breaking technology that uses microwave-generated plasma to energize natural gas to form acetylene and hydrogen without any CO2 emissions. Transform's patented technology and systems are compact and modular, thus readily scalable to match customer needs, whether for large plants or small industrial applications, and integrating with existing systems and architecture to minimize adoption costs. To learn more, visit transformmaterials.com.

