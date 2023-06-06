Transform Your Sales Performance with RAIN Group and Sales Xceleration®

INDIANAPOLIS, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Xceleration® and RAIN Group have teamed up to deliver effective sales training programs that combine expert training with personalized coaching.

"Our Advisors see a constant need for individual sales training so we created a partnership approach to solve that need," says Maura Kautsky, Sales Xceleration's President. "We believe our combination of training and application coaching will enable sales professionals to reach their highest potential."

The RAIN Group curriculum covers over 70 portable, modular blocks which can be tailored to your individual needs, arming you with the skill content you need to master at every stage of the sale cycle.

  • Sales Mastery Program – Learn to lead masterful sales conversations, differentiate in the sales process, overcome objections, and win more sales.
  • 9 Habits of Extreme Productivity – Maximize your motivation, take control of your time, and achieve peak performance with our online productivity training program.
  • RAIN Sales Negotiation – Take control of sales negotiations with a tried-and-true framework, strategies, and tactics for negotiating the best deals.
  • RAIN Sales Prospecting – Get the techniques, templates, and tools you need to build winning prospecting campaigns using LinkedIn, email, phone, and more.
  • Winning Major Sales – Build strategies and learn a proven process to win your biggest sales opportunities.
  • Strategic Account Management – Turn account growth potential into account growth reality with a proven process for maximizing revenue in your existing accounts.
  • Insight Selling – This advanced consultative selling program teaches you how to not only sell the value of your products and services but to become the value.

About Sales Xceleration
Sales Xceleration provides outsourced sales leadership to small and mid-sized businesses, ensuring they achieve their sales growth goals. Our experienced Sales Consultants offer expertise in all aspects of sales leadership – from strategy development to team management and coaching. Our Advisors are here to help and can provide free sales consultations.

Contact an Advisor today for more information about how RAIN Group and Sales Xceleration can help you reach maximum success in today's competitive marketplace.

About RAIN Group
RAIN Group is a global leader in sales training and performance improvement, providing innovative online programs to help companies reach their goals. Their modern approach incorporates multimedia tools and spaced repetition to ensure trainees retain and apply new skills in real-world situations.

PR inquiries: Brandi Johnson, email: [email protected] or call 844-874-7253, ext. 704.

