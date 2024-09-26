Transform Your Shower Experience with QNET's New HomePure Rayn Showerhead

Discover the Future of Showering Today

HONG KONG, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QNET proudly announces the launch of HomePure Rayn, the latest in its innovative home care range of products, that aims to transform the user's daily shower routine. HomePure Rayn is a unique showerhead that promises to turn daily showers into a rejuvenating spa-like experience while supporting healthy skin and hair.

HomePure Rayn

This innovative product, developed by water purification experts in South Korea, features the Amezcua Resonance Technology (ART), which energizes water to improve hydration and bio-energetic properties. ART is a proprietary innovation by QNET designed to enhance the quality of water by improving its molecular structure. This technology works by harmonizing the natural frequency of water through energy resonance, resulting in structured water that is more bioavailable and beneficial for the body. The impact of this technology includes improved hydration, better taste, increased energy levels, and overall health benefits.

Additionally, the HomePure Rayn includes Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) filter capsules certified by the National Sanitation Foundation (NSF), guaranteeing excellent water filtration quality. The soft yet strong water pressure created by 259 micro-holes has proven to be gentle on the skin, especially for children, the elderly, and pets.

Trevor Kuna, Chief Marketing Officer of QNET, expressed his enthusiasm: "The HomePure Rayn showerhead represents a significant advancement in personal wellness technology. By incorporating Amezcua Resonance Technology (ART), we have created a product that not only purifies but also revitalises water, offering a unique and refreshing shower experience. The ART plate in the shower head increases the biofield in water droplets, resulting in smoother water that benefits both skin and hair. The showerhead itself is designed for easy installation and maintenance. All you need to do is to twist off your existing showerhead from your shower- and twist on the new Rayn showerhead."

Kuna also clarified that the HomePure Rayn was designed in such a way that it is easy for users to maintain. "There are two parts that users need to replace from time to time, and it can be done without external help. These would be the sediment filter located in the handle and the filter capsules located at the head cap; be it the Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) capsules or the Vitamin C capsule" stated Kuna.

Key Benefits of the HomePure Rayn include:

Deep Purifying Cleanse : The advanced filtration system removes sediments, rust, foreign matter, residual chlorine, and impurities, ensuring a thorough cleanse.

The advanced filtration system removes sediments, rust, foreign matter, residual chlorine, and impurities, ensuring a thorough cleanse. Spa-like Shower Experience: Choose from stress-free aromatherapy options like Bahama Blue , Black Cherry, or Lavender scented capsules

Choose from stress-free aromatherapy options like , Black Cherry, or Lavender scented capsules Nourishing for Skin & Hair : The showerhead offers head-to-toe moisturizing effects due to hydration that is properly absorbed by the skin's cells using the Vitamin C and ACF Filter Capsules and stronger hair with reduced hair loss and effective scalp exfoliation.

The showerhead offers head-to-toe moisturizing effects due to hydration that is properly absorbed by the skin's cells using the Vitamin C and ACF Filter Capsules and stronger hair with reduced hair loss and effective scalp exfoliation. Energised Innovation: The HomePure Rayn showerhead uses the exclusive ART Plate to infuse water with energy, reducing stress and boosting vitality, providing a natural energy boost in the morning, and stress- relieving experience at night.

Prof. Dr. Konstantin Korotkov, a professor at St. Petersburg's National Research University of Information Technologies, Mechanics, and Optics in Russia, has conducted studies indicating that structured water can positively affect the body's energy fields and contribute to overall well-being. According to Dr. Korotkov, structured water offers improved moisturizing benefits and is easier for the body to absorb. His findings support claims that Home Pure Rayn can transform regular water into a revitalizing and health-enhancing resource.

With its combination of advanced technology, user-friendly design, and health benefits, the HomePure Rayn showerhead is set to revolutionise personal wellness and hygiene. HomePure Rayn is the latest addition to QNET's home and living range called HomePure. Existing products in this category include the HomePure Nova and Viva water filters and the HomePure Zayn air purifier.

ABOUT QNET

QNET, a global lifestyle and wellness company, uses a direct selling business model to promote unique products that enable people to take charge of their health, well-being, and lifestyle.

Since 1998, QNET's innovative products and e-commerce-driven business model have helped build a global community of satisfied customers and microentrepreneurs, who are driven by the mission of RYTHM – Raise Yourself To Help Mankind. Popular product brands offered by QNET include the Bernhard H. Mayer range of luxury watches and jewellery, HomePure range of home care products, the Amezcua wellness range, Physio Radiance personal care range, and QVI branded holiday packages.

QNET proudly exemplifies high industry standards and is a member of numerous Direct Selling Associations worldwide. Its active engagement in several global sports sponsorships including in its role as the official direct selling partner of the Manchester City Football Club (MCFC) and the Confederation of African Football (CAF), highlights the company's commitment to excellence.

SOURCE QNET