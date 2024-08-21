Transform Your Sleep with Essentia's Labor Day Sale: 25% Off Site-Wide and Complimentary GOTS Certified Organic Cotton Sheets

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Essentia Organic Mattress , the pioneering brand behind the world's only Beyond Latex™ organic foam mattress, is excited to announce its Labor Day Sale, offering exclusive savings and gifts for a limited time. From August 21st through September 2nd, shoppers can enjoy 25% off site-wide* and receive a complimentary set of GOTS Certified Organic Cotton Sheets (a $299 value) with the purchase of a qualifying mattress.

"Our Labor Day Sale is more than just a discount—it's an invitation to transform your sleep and well-being," says Jack Dell'Accio, CEO & Founder of Essentia. "At Essentia, we provide more than just a mattress; we offer a holistic sleep solution that contributes to long-term health. With our organic mattresses, every night's sleep is an investment in your vitality."

Why Essentia Stands Out:

Essentia's mattresses are crafted with their patented Beyond Latex™ organic foam technology, clinically proven to extend the time spent in Deep and REM Sleep cycles by 20% to 60% . Focusing on Essentia's 8 key elements for rejuvenating sleep, Essentia's patented innovations eliminate common sleep disruptors, delivering a restorative sleep experience like no other.

Essentia's commitment to ethical, clean, and life-enhancing products is reflected in its' GOLS and GOTS certifications , as well as Beyond Organic standard ensuring that every product meets the highest standards of sustainability and safety. This means eliminating components such as toxic flame retardants, fiberglass, springs, fiber batting, and polyurethanes found in traditional mattresses.

Explore the Grateful Eight Mattress:

Essentia's Labor Day Sale also features the newly launched Grateful Eight Organic Latex Mattress , a testament to Essentia's dedication to offering the healthiest and most competitively priced sleep solutions. With an organic latex blend and hypoallergenic, spring-free design, this mattress provides superior support, durability, and comfort.

Celebrate with Essentia's Labor Day Sale :

25% OFF organic mattresses including Lifestyle mattresses, Performance mattresses, Kids' mattresses and Crib mattresses.

25% OFF organic latex pillows, foam mattress foundations, organic pet beds, GOTS Certified organic bedding, and more.

Free GOTS Certified Organic Cotton Sheets (a $299 value) with the purchase of a qualifying mattress.

Every mattress purchase includes free shipping, a 120-night sleep trial, and up to a 20-year warranty. Don't miss this opportunity to experience the unmatched quality of Essentia's organic mattresses.

Experience Essentia today! Visit MyEssentia.com to explore Essentia's premium offerings and make the most of this Labor Day Sale, with extended discounts available until September 9th.

About Essentia Organic Mattress:

Essentia Organic Mattress is the pioneer behind the world's only Beyond Latex™ organic foam mattress, dedicated to delivering a superior sleep experience that goes beyond comfort. Our patented, non-toxic, and certified organic technology is scientifically designed to extend Deep and REM Sleep cycles by 20% to 60%, ensuring you wake up revitalized and ready to seize the day. As an eco-luxury brand, Essentia is committed to eliminating harmful toxins, allergens, and off-gasses commonly found in synthetic mattresses, offering a clean and safe sleep environment that supports your health and the planet. Our vegan, cruelty-free products are celebrated by professional athletes, health experts, and eco-conscious consumers who refuse to compromise on quality or sustainability. At Essentia, we pour our energy into creating the most advanced sleep solutions, so you can pour yours into living your most vibrant life. Discover the Essentia difference and experience sleep like never before. To learn more, visit www.myessentia.com .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jenn Jimenez

Dunn Pellier Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Essentia Organic Mattress