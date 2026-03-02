Transformation as a Living Discipline: Deloitte and ServiceNow Report Reveals Key Trends Connecting the AI-Fueled Enterprise

NEW YORK, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte and ServiceNow today reveal the five key trends defining the next era of automation in the 2026 Workflow Automation Outlook: From Insights to Impact - Connecting the AI-Fueled Enterprise in 2026. This year's report pulls back the curtain on how leading organizations are leaving behind piecemeal automation and moving toward end-to-end outcomes. By centering trust in their architecture and letting CRM lead the way, organizations are seeing transformative results powered by intelligent workflow platforms.

"Workflow transformation should not be viewed as a project with an end date, but as an ongoing commitment embedded across the enterprise. Our latest report with ServiceNow shows that organizations embracing AI-ready foundations are setting the pace for the future. Evolving with confidence, where humans and AI work side by side, will be crucial to making lasting impact in 2026 and beyond," said Kevin Corcoran, Global Chief Commercial Officer, ServiceNow, Deloitte Consulting LLP.

With the 2026 trends-based report, Deloitte and ServiceNow are helping enterprises unlock resilient tech ecosystems that are built to meet the moment. With inputs from leaders across Deloitte's and ServiceNow's global network, the report delivers a clear message: the future belongs to those who can unite data, AI, and human ingenuity, confidently and responsibly, at enterprise scale. AI is no longer just enabling productivity gains; it's generating real, valuable outcomes organizations can trust.

The report identifies five sweeping trends expected to define enterprise success in 2026 and beyond:

AI-Ready architecture: Enterprises are replacing fragmented systems with adaptive, unified foundations where trusted AI can act decisively. Organizational barriers are dropping and agility is surging as a result.

Enterprises are replacing fragmented systems with adaptive, unified foundations where trusted AI can act decisively. Organizational barriers are dropping and agility is surging as a result. Process transformation with AI at the core: Companies are rebuilding workflows from scratch, embedding AI agents that learn and improve to deliver measurable productivity and rapid adoption.

Companies are rebuilding workflows from scratch, embedding AI agents that learn and improve to deliver measurable productivity and rapid adoption. Governance as growth engine: Far from slowing innovation, governance now powers it - embedding trust, transparency, and compliance into every move.

Far from slowing innovation, governance now powers it - embedding trust, transparency, and compliance into every move. Service-Led CRM: Intelligent platforms are turbocharging customer engagement - proactively spotting opportunities before they surface, automating action and personalizing experiences in real-time.

Intelligent platforms are turbocharging customer engagement - proactively spotting opportunities before they surface, automating action and personalizing experiences in real-time. Relentless focus on outcomes: Transformation is now a living discipline. Organizations are moving past endless pilots and feature-chasing and are engineering for daily, measurable impact across every function.

"There's a misconception that enterprises can automate away people, but the ability to interact between humans and agentic systems is going to be very important. We're designing with a human-in-the-loop model because context still lives in people's minds. When AI outcomes and deterministic systems diverge, humans must see the delta and help guide the right decision." Amit Zavery, ServiceNow, President, Chief Product Officer, and Chief Operating Officer.

Recently, Deloitte was named a 2026 ServiceNow Partner of the Year in three categories: CRM - Worldwide, Data & Analytics - Worldwide, High-Tech -Worldwide, achieving complex cross-enterprise technology transformations, accelerating growth and value creation. The recognition emphasizes Deloitte's ability to bring the report's key trends to life—delivering proactive, personalized service experiences, activating AI-driven data and analytics, and bringing deep tech industry experience that help organizations operationalize AI‑ready architectures and drive trusted, measurable outcomes at scale.

To learn more about the 2026 Workflow Automation Outlook and read the full report, visit: https://www.deloitte.com/global/en/alliances/servicenow/about/2026-workflow-automation-outlook.html

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 9,000 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters for our people, clients, and communities. We bring together distinct talents, technologies, disciplines, and an ecosystem of alliances to help tackle today's most complex business challenges and drive long-term progress. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 180 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 470,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

SOURCE Deloitte LLP