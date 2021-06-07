"Transformation in Times of Crisis" Honored as 2021 American Business Awards® "Best Business Book"

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit, and non-profit, large, and small. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be virtually presented to winners during a live event on Wednesday, June 30.

More than 3,800 nominations – a record number - from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Virtual Event of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. Nitin Rakesh won a Bronze Stevie in the Services category for Tech Innovator of the Year.

"It is indeed an honor to be nominated and felicitated by the illustrious jury, and there is no better testament to the relevance and value of our book than such industry-renowned accolades. We are humbled by the recognition of our endeavor to provide a handy roadmap to cultivating resilience through disruption, in order, to keep pace with the rapid restructuring of industry has received," said co-author Nitin Rakesh, CEO and Executive Director, Mphasis.

"Transformation in Times of Crisis" was written to help businesses and people transform any crisis into an opportunity. The Stevie Award judges complimented the book stating, "This book was worth the time and read." Another judge wrote, "What a great way to find a path out of confusion, disruption and building a new one to develop a new way to manage your business and your life." "These authors brought their skills and experience together and provided very specific guidance," added another Stevie Award judge.

"The American economy continues to show its resilience, and as we're poised on the beginning of what should be a phenomenal period of growth, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of a wide range of organizations and people over the past 18 months," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "This year's Stevie-winning nominations in The American Business Awards are testament to the ingenuity, the commitment, the passion, the adaptability, and the creativity of the American people. We look forward to celebrating this year's winners during our virtual ceremony on June 30."

Nitin Rakesh, a distinguished leader in the Technology and Financial services industries, has been CEO of Mphasis since 2017. His career spans over two decades leading large transnational operations and delivering transformative digital solutions to Fortune 500 companies. A computer science engineer at heart, Nitin's lifelong passion for Innovation and Technology is evident throughout his career. Coupled with his deep domain expertise in Banking, Financial Services and Insurance verticals, strong customer orientation and an entrepreneurial mindset, he has been able to bring cutting-edge offerings consistently to accelerate value creation for customers, shareholders and employees. Notably, it has led to the introduction of Mphasis' C=X2C2=1TM formula for success, (hyper-personalization; drive n=1 powered by Cloud & Cognitive); driving multi-dimensions of business value with an integrated consumer-centric Front2BackTM Digital Transformation driven by IP assets which resulted in the remarkable turnaround of Mphasis into a leading global software services firm.

Jerry Wind, an internationally renowned and award-winning academician, is currently the Lauder Professor Emeritus and Professor of Marketing at the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. He joined Wharton in 1967 with a doctorate from Stanford and took an emeritus status in 2017. His pioneering research on organizational buying behavior, market segmentation, conjoint analysis, and marketing strategy has resulted in him being one of the most cited authors in marketing. He is also a prolific writer, having authored and edited 30 books, published over 300 articles, and edited top marketing journals. Among his many innovations at Wharton, he led the development of Wharton Executive MBA, the Lauder Institute and Wharton School Publishing. He also founded and directed for three decades the Wharton Think Tank – the Wharton SEI Center for Advanced Studies in Management - whose mission was to ensure the relevance of management research and education to the evolving needs of business and society in the 21st century.

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.

