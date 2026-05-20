Transformation Initiatives Stall When Capability Maps Lack Industry Depth, Says Info-Tech Research Group

Many organizations have capability maps, but those artifacts often lack the industry-specific detail needed to guide confident transformation decisions. Info-Tech Research Group's newly published blueprint, Define Your Industry-Specific Transformation Through Capability Mapping, provides a practical approach to connect pain points, personas, processes, enabling technologies, and detailed business capabilities into a prioritized roadmap for measurable impact.

ARLINGTON, Va., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Organizations are under increasing pressure to turn transformation strategies into measurable outcomes, but many are still relying on generic capability maps that do not reflect the realities of their industry or sector. New insights from Info-Tech Research Group show that surface-level mapping can leave leaders without the detail needed to determine where to invest, where to optimize, and where technology can create the greatest value. To help address this gap, the global IT research and advisory firm has published its Define Your Industry-Specific Transformation Through Capability Mapping blueprint, a practical resource designed to help IT and business leaders move from a broad reference architecture to actionable, industry-aligned transformation roadmaps.

Info-Tech Research Group’s Define Your Industry-Specific Transformation Through Capability Mapping blueprint outlines a practical approach to connect pain points, personas, processes, enabling technologies, and detailed business capabilities into a prioritized roadmap for measurable impact. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

Transformation initiatives are often slowed by fragmented planning, unclear ownership, limited business architecture expertise, and difficulty connecting business capabilities to the processes and technologies that enable them. Across both public and private sectors, leaders must navigate distinct pressures, from regulatory constraints, budget cycles, and cross-agency alignment to speed-to-market demands, changing customer expectations, vendor complexity, and legacy systems. Without deeper mapping, these pressures can remain disconnected from the actual capabilities and workflows that determine whether transformation efforts deliver value.

"Generic capability maps can help organizations understand the broad shape of the business, but they often stop short of the detail leaders need to make confident transformation decisions," says Elizabeth Silva Smulski, research lead at Info-Tech Research Group. "When organizations connect level 3 capabilities, processes, technologies, and real operational pain points, business architecture becomes more than a static diagram. It becomes a roadmap for knowing where to disrupt, where to invest, and where to stop wasting effort."

Key Challenges Slowing Industry-Specific Transformation

Info-Tech's blueprint highlights several recurring obstacles that prevent organizations from translating transformation ambition into focused execution:

Generic capability maps that lack industry nuance: Broad maps may show value streams and improvement areas, but they often fail to provide the depth required for sector-specific decisions.

Broad maps may show value streams and improvement areas, but they often fail to provide the depth required for sector-specific decisions. Disconnected capabilities, processes, and technologies: When leaders cannot clearly see how work is performed and enabled, technology investments can become misaligned with business needs.

When leaders cannot clearly see how work is performed and enabled, technology investments can become misaligned with business needs. Competing transformation priorities: Organizations often struggle to determine which initiatives deserve focus, diluting effort and slowing progress.

Organizations often struggle to determine which initiatives deserve focus, diluting effort and slowing progress. Limited business architecture expertise: Deeper mapping requires specialized knowledge and cross-functional input that many organizations do not have readily available.

Deeper mapping requires specialized knowledge and cross-functional input that many organizations do not have readily available. Resistance to transformation: Stakeholders may view mapping as administrative overhead when the business value is not clearly connected to measurable outcomes.

Info-Tech's Three-Phase Approach to Industry-Specific Capability Mapping

The Define Your Industry-Specific Transformation Through Capability Mapping blueprint outlines a structured methodology to help organizations turn fragmented pain points into prioritized opportunities and execution-ready roadmaps:

Phase 1: Identify the Key Use Case for Transformation

IT and business leaders analyze sector and organizational challenges, identify the persona most affected by the problem, define a focused problem statement, and select the transformation use case that best aligns with the organization's priorities.

Phase 2: Translate the Use Case Into Business Architecture

Teams map affected processes to enabling technologies and detailed level 3 business capabilities, which represent the specific operational activities that support broader business functions. This step helps leaders understand how systems, workflows, and capabilities interact and where gaps or inefficiencies are limiting value.

Phase 3: Prioritize Transformation Opportunities

Organizations evaluate opportunities based on impact, feasibility, and cost, then translate the highest-priority opportunities into initiatives with owners, timelines, and a clear transformation roadmap.

"Transformation does not stall because leaders lack ideas. It stalls when those ideas are not connected to where value is actually created," explains Smulski. "Industry-specific capability mapping gives leaders a practical way to move from scattered pain points to clear priorities, measurable outcomes, and execution plans that business stakeholders can support."

The blueprint includes a Transformation Mapping Workbook, a Use Case Selection Tool, and an Executive Presentation Template to help organizations identify the right problem to solve, map processes and technologies to capabilities, rate and prioritize opportunities, and communicate the case for action to executive stakeholders.

By applying Info-Tech's approach outlined in the Define Your Industry-Specific Transformation Through Capability Mapping blueprint, organizations can use business architecture where it drives real value, not where it creates unnecessary overhead. The blueprint enables leaders to connect IT investments to business strategy, identify opportunities for automation, integration, rationalization, and governance improvement, and build a roadmap that supports stronger alignment, better decision-making, and measurable transformation outcomes.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Info-Tech's experts, including Elizabeth Silva Smulski, and access to the complete Define Your Industry-Specific Transformation Through Capability Mapping blueprint, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is the "get things done" partner for over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing leaders worldwide. The fastest growing research and advisory firm, Info-Tech enables leaders to make well-informed decisions and transform their organizations through AI, strategic foresight, step-by-step methodologies, practical tools, industry-leading advisory, and training programs. For nearly 30 years, tens of thousands of private and public organizations have trusted Info-Tech to lead their most important initiatives through periods of change and deliver outcomes that truly matter.

To learn more about Info-Tech's HR research and advisory services, visit McLean & Company, and for data-driven software buying insights and vendor evaluations, visit the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

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SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group