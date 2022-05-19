Transformational Trends Shaping Future Cities, 2022 Analysis Report: Focuses on Three Themes (Resilience, Quality of Life, and Productivity) that will Serve as the Foundation for Future Cities

DUBLIN, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transformational Trends Shaping Future Cities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study primarily focuses on three themes (resilience, quality of life, and productivity) that will serve as the foundation for future cities. Trends within each theme are anticipated to shape the purpose, design, and living environment of cities of the future. These trends will be examined in more detail.

With 2.5 billion more people expected to live in cities by 2050, governments worldwide are seeking city-level solutions for city-level problems. Governments are turning to smart city initiatives to address a convergence of socioeconomic, resiliency, and citizen engagement pressures. Post-pandemic city revival initiatives are percolating far and wide.

While they were once concentrated in mega cities, the greatest opportunities are now in smaller Tier II cities, which face pressing urbanization challenges but have only recently begun to embrace digital solutions.



The initial hype surrounding smart cities is transitioning into a broader discussion of technology-centric approaches that can help cities become more resilient in the post-pandemic era.



KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED

How will cities evolve over the next 10 years?

What themes will constitute future cities?

What role do smart city technologies and trends play in future cities?

What growth opportunities are emerging?

Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives

Why Is Growth Becoming Increasingly Difficult To Achieve?

The Strategic Imperative

Our Mega Trend Universe - Overview

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Overview

Our Mega Trend Universe - Future Cities

Main Findings

Growth Opportunities for Future Success

Trend Opportunity Analysis

Trend Opportunity Overview

Trend Opportunity - Regional Exposure

Trend Opportunity Levers

Trend Opportunity Attractiveness Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Opportunity 1 - Innovation Center Accelerators

Growth Opportunity 2 - Digital Command Center

Growth Opportunity 3 - Innovative Financing

Success Factors for Growth

Appendix

Next Steps

