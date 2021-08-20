Transformations Care Network: Leading Behavioral Healthcare Practices Merge to Form National Mental Health Provider Organization

Transformations Care Network announces its formation as an industry-leading outpatient mental health platform. Tweet this

With its three foundational provider practices, Transformations Care Network has created an organization with proven expertise delivering access to a cost-effective continuum of outpatient mental health services. "With over 400 mental health practitioners, Transformations brings together NEHS's long history of delivering high-quality community-based counseling services, InterCare and Dr. Axelson's leadership in child and adolescent psychiatry, and Dr. Ryan Wakim and GR&W's industry-advancing work in the field of interventional psychiatry and psychedelics," says Transformations Care Network CEO Brian Wheelan. "We are committed to supporting our entire team to ensure that these services are not only accessible to those that seek them, but that we address the needs of our clients throughout each of their interactions with our organization."

"With Transformations, we have an incredible opportunity to positively impact the lives of countless individuals and their families," notes John Hennegan, Founding Partner at Shore Capital. "Shore is committed to ensuring that Transformations Care Network like all of our healthcare companies has the tools, processes, talent, and resources to rapidly scale and improve access to care that will help people live happier and more fulfilling lives. We could not be more excited about the team we have built and the organization's vision – for all communities to have a space where people can improve their mental health and well-being."

Transformations provides access to behavioral healthcare services including outpatient mental health treatment, telehealth counseling, psychiatric evaluations, medication management, transcranial magnetic stimulation, and ketamine treatment for depression. Transformations Care Network takes a patient-focused approach to care with an emphasis on positive experiences from start to finish. The organization works in teams, and shares clinical insights, to better their clients' lives. Clients are encouraged to be active contributors in the development of their care plan so that they receive what is right for them.

Brian Wheelan: CEO of Transformations Care Network

Brian Wheelan is the Chief Executive of Transformations Care Network, partnering with Shore to build the nation's premier outpatient mental health network focused on access, quality of care, and client experience and outcomes. Brian previously served as Market President and EVP of Beacon Health Options and a Manager at Bain and Company. Mr. Wheelan also served as Assistant Secretary for Policy and Planning and Medicaid Administration for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, the Deputy Policy Director of the Office of the Governor, State of Massachusetts. Brian is a graduate of Dartmouth University and Harvard Business School.

Mark Heit: Chief Growth Officer of Transformations Care Network

Mark Heit serves as Chief Growth Officer for Transformations Care Network and is responsible for corporate development, market expansion, and marketing across the organization. Mark previously served as Market President and SVP of Beacon Health Options after spending 10 years leading growth across the Beacon portfolio. Mr. Heit also oversaw payment policy and served as Chief of Staff for the Massachusetts Office of Medicaid and later as a Principle for Sellers Dorsey.

Dr. Ryan Wakim: Chief Medical Officer of Transformations Care Network

Dr. Ryan Wakim is a board-certified psychiatrist serving as the Chief Medical Officer of Transformations Care Network and is responsible for developing network-wide treatment modalities, benchmarking outcomes, and creating the standard for best practices across all of our clinics. Dr. Wakim previously served as the Co-Founder and CEO of a multistate healthcare system, Transformations and GR&W Health. Dr. Wakim has served as a clinical psychiatrist in both inpatient and outpatient leadership roles.

Maggie Tapp: Chief Operating Officer of Transformations Care Network

Maggie Tapp is Transformations Care Network's Chief Operating Officer and oversees all clinic and market operations. Maggie previously served as Chief Operating Officer for Beacon Health Options. Maggie lead the disaster mental health response on the ground in New York City following the 9/11 attacks and for building the national long term recovery plan for the American Red Cross.

Yvonne Chung: Chief Financial Officer

Yvonne Chung is Transformations Care Network's Chief Financial Officer. Yvonne most recently served as a Vice President at Tufts Health Plan responsible for provider network strategy and partnerships. Previously, Yvonne has also achieved success as a management consultant at Bain & Co. and as an analyst at Morgan Stanley. Yvonne is a graduate of Yale University and Sloan School of Management at Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Transformations Care Network is committed to bettering the lives of those they serve with a broad and ever-growing network of providers. If you are a clinician or mental health practice owner interested in becoming part of Transformations Care Network, please contact us at [email protected]ormationsnetwork.com for more information visit us at www.transformationsnetwork.com

