Transformative Artistry by Vietnamese Artist Tia-Thuy Nguyen: 'Flower of Life' Blooms at Château La Coste

News provided by

Tia-Thuy Nguyen Studio

19 Nov, 2023, 22:00 ET

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Flower of Life" is an interactive installation by Tia-Thuy Nguyen. Realizing interest in the Law of Conservation of Energy, artist Tia-Thuy Nguyen wanted to develop her work "Flower of Life" around the 'reuse' of an object (here is a dead tree), giving it a new ability, a new life through the act of reconstructing that object. Through the eyes of artist Tia-Thuy Nguyen, the dead tree is the beginning of a new chapter. The energy in it is not lost, nor can its 'life' end.

Continue Reading
Flower of Life 2023 Dead oak tree, stainless steel H1800cm x Φ900cm An interactive installation by Tia-Thuy Nguyen
Flower of Life 2023 Dead oak tree, stainless steel H1800cm x Φ900cm An interactive installation by Tia-Thuy Nguyen
Photo02
Photo02

She shaped the artwork based on the original structure of the dead, 18-meter-tall oak tree, and handcraft welded several stainless steel leaves on. This layer of metal was played as not only the structure but also as its shiny 'jewelry' layer. There are thousands of stainless-steel leaves hanging and "flowers" that are made from colorful, reflective quartz stones on the branches which create a sparkle effect as if playing with the sunlight.

The life and energy of the "Flower of Life" is not only in itself, but also in its connection with the world around. Light, in an inadvertent moment, was 'trapped' into Tia-Thuy Nguyen's game. The game is like a continuous loop, day after day, but the viewer can never see two completely identical scenes. With mischievousness and ingenious creativity, Tia is the connection between the natural light, the artwork and the viewer. She has created a show of nature. An 'engine' never ends, because it is powered by the cyclic energy of the universe.

Tia-Thuy Nguyen was born and raised in Hanoi. After graduating from the Vietnam University of Fine Arts (2006), she achieved her PhD. in Fine Arts at the National Academy of Fine Art and Architect, Kiev (2014). Tia-Thuy Nguyen has been practicing painting since 1999. Her artworks usually focus on the observation of her surroundings, and the colorful. Her artworks have been exhibited, auctioned and collected widely in Vietnam and Europe. In 2019, she was listed in 'Top 50 most influential women in Vietnam 2019' by Forbes Vietnam. "Flower of Life" is a clear example of her creativity, combining unique form with profound meaning about life and regeneration within material existence.

Tia-Thuy Nguyen exhibiting her artwork at Château La Coste for the third time demonstrates recognition and appreciation for her work and influence. Château La Coste is an art garden located in the Aix-en-Provence region of southern France. It is known for its unique combination of contemporary art, architecture, and wine culture. This place has sculptures and architecture by some top artists and architects of the world: French-American artist Louise Bourgeois, she is best known for her series Maman spider sculpture and installation; Damien Hirst, Alexander Carder, Ai Wei Wei, Tracy Emin... and architecture by Tadao Ando, Renzo Piano, Richard Rogers. This place is a unique combination of contemporary art, architecture and wine culture, located at Aix-en-Provence, South of France. It is an opportunity for viewers to explore and interact with the artist's work in a beautiful and unique artistic environment.

"Flower of Life" exhibition by artist Tia-Thuy Nguyen will open from 18th November 2023 to 30th January 2024, at Château La Coste, 2750 Route De La Cride, 13610 Le Puy-Sainte-Réparade, France.

Flower of Life
2023
Dead oak tree, stainless steel
H1800cm x Φ900cm
An interactive installation by Tia-Thuy Nguyen

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2280922/Photo_01.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2280923/Photo02.jpg 

Also from this source

Transformative Artistry by Vietnamese Artist Tia-Thuy Nguyen: 'Flower of Life' Blooms at Château La Coste

Transformative Artistry by Vietnamese Artist Tia-Thuy Nguyen: 'Flower of Life' Blooms at Château La Coste

"Flower of Life" is an interactive installation by Tia-Thuy Nguyen. Realizing interest in the Law of Conservation of Energy, artist Tia-Thuy Nguyen...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Art

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.