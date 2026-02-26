Transformative Biotech Names Mark Kelleher, PhD as Executive VP of R&D

Industry veteran to drive assay and system development for extraction-free PCR

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Transformative Biotech has appointed Mark Kelleher, PhD, as Executive Vice President of Research & Development, strengthening the leadership team as it advances its extraction-free PCR platform for infectious disease testing across clinical and point-of-care settings.

Dr. Kelleher brings extensive experience in molecular diagnostics and product development, spanning both high-growth startups and globally recognized innovators. His background includes key scientific and leadership roles at 23andMe, Affymetrix, and Discovery Life Sciences, where he contributed to the development, regulatory approval, and commercialization of complex assay portfolios and integrated platforms, as well as R&D leadership roles with several emerging diagnostics companies.

"Our mission is to fundamentally simplify how molecular tests are delivered and accessed," said Kevin Kraus, CEO of Transformative Biotech. "Mark's track record of translating molecular technologies into scalable products that addressed critical gaps in care will be instrumental as we move from platform innovation to clinically meaningful solutions."

In his role as Executive Vice President of R&D, Dr. Kelleher will lead assay and system development for Transformative Biotech's patented extraction-free PCR technologies, oversee expansion of the company's infectious disease product portfolio, and support collaborations with clinical, research, and industry partners.

"Transformative Biotech's proprietary extraction-free chemistry is designed to address longstanding bottlenecks in molecular testing workflows," said Dr. Kelleher. "It is an honor to join such an accomplished team and help advance this important work. Our focus is on developing simplified, robust direct-to-PCR solutions that reduce sample preparation complexity while maintaining the diagnostic performance required for clinical and point-of-care applications."

Dr. Kelleher's appointment marks a critical step for Transformative Biotech as the company accelerates growth and commercial impact, reinforcing its commitment to shaping the future of molecular diagnostics.

About Transformative Biotech

Transformative Biotech is a biotechnology company focused on deploying rapid, highly accurate, and robust, direct-to-PCR technologies with the power to transform molecular testing for infectious diseases and cancer. Through its proprietary, patented direct-to-PCR technologies and collaborative research model, Transformative Biotech aims to enable diagnostic testing @ANYWHERE™.

For media or partnership inquiries:

Shelle Pourmanafzadehardabili

VP, Business Operations

[email protected]

For general inquiries:

[email protected]

SOURCE Transformative Biotech, LLC