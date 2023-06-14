Transformative Justice Coalition and its Partners "FLORIDA: STAY WOKE! STAY STRONG! VOTE! - Juneteenth Rolling Protest"

News provided by

Transformative Justice Coalition

14 Jun, 2023, 16:27 ET

WASHINGTON, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On, Friday, June 16, 2023, the Transformative Justice Coalition will kick off Juneteenth by hosting a press conference with its national partner organizations: Rainbow/Push Coalition, Black Voters Matter, American Federation of Teachers, NAACP-FLORIDA, and the League of Women Voters to announce their 15-city FLORIDA: STAY WOKE! STAY STRONG! VOTE! Rolling Protest. A citizen's right to vote is their voice and TJC and its partners are inviting everyone to join them as they turn voting into a celebration and travel by the JOHN LEWIS MAKE GOOD TROUBLE bus across the state of Florida. Along the way, participants will register to vote and check their eligibility to vote while enjoying good food, music, games, and banned books as we transform voting and the voting experience. This is a free nonpartisan event.

Continue Reading
Transformative Justice Coalition and its Partners "FLORIDA: STAY WOKE! STAY STRONG! VOTE! - Juneteenth Rolling Protest” (PRNewsfoto/Transformative Justice Coalition)
Transformative Justice Coalition and its Partners "FLORIDA: STAY WOKE! STAY STRONG! VOTE! - Juneteenth Rolling Protest” (PRNewsfoto/Transformative Justice Coalition)

What:

"Florida: Stay WOKE! Stay STRONG! VOTE!"

Who:

Barbara Arnwine, Esquire, Founder/President/Co-Leader, Transformative Justice Coalition

Daryl D. Jones, Esquire, Board Chair/Co-Leader, Transformative Justice Coalition

Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Founder, Rainbow/Push Coalition represented by


National Executive Director, Bishop Tavis Grant

Cliff Albright, Co-Founder, Black Voters Matter

Adora Obi Nweze, NAACP State Conference President

Virginia K. Solomón, League of Women Voters

Randi Weingarten, President, AFT (Pending Confirmation)*

Why:

Florida has become ground zero for suppressing democratic principles, ideas, and academic freedom. Over the past months, Florida has passed or introduced legislation that has resulted in banning books focused on inclusion education; divested state funds from schools that practice principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion; and criminalized the teaching of American History. Also, we will be actively protesting other restrictions on our freedom, including the slate of anti-LGBTQIA bill and proposals, especially the anti-trans legislation, which include not only books and what schools can teach and say, but bans hospitals from providing gender-affirming care; penalizes parents who are supportive of their trans youth by taking them into care of the state; allows health care providers to deny care based on their beliefs; restricts what sports and bathrooms people who are trans can use; and, further restricts facilities such as public property and shelters from allowing people to use the facilities that align with their gender identity. Lastly, this protest is also about women's rights, from the anti-abortion bans to the ban on the ability of young girls to discuss their periods in schools.

When:

Friday, June 16, 2023, from 2:00pm – 3:00pm

Where:

Virtual: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86231541922?pwd=NjVja2ZLYkRlcFNUV0M5OS94dWUyQT09
             Meeting ID: 862 3154 1922                           Passcode: 649531

Founded in 2015 by Barbara Arnwine, president emeritus of the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights, the Transformative Justice Coalition seeks to be a catalyst for transformative institutional changes that bring about justice and equality in the United States and abroad. Learn more at tjcoalition.org.

For more information, contact:
Lynn Whitfield, Esq. – (561) 856-6757
[email protected]

Barbara Arnwine, Esq. – (202) 359-9864
[email protected]

SOURCE Transformative Justice Coalition

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.