Transformative Justice Coalition and its Partners "FLORIDA: STAY WOKE! STAY STRONG! VOTE! - Juneteenth Rolling Protest"

Why:

Florida has become ground zero for suppressing democratic principles, ideas, and academic freedom. Over the past months, Florida has passed or introduced legislation that has resulted in banning books focused on inclusion education; divested state funds from schools that practice principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion; and criminalized the teaching of American History. Also, we will be actively protesting other restrictions on our freedom, including the slate of anti-LGBTQIA bill and proposals, especially the anti-trans legislation, which include not only books and what schools can teach and say, but bans hospitals from providing gender-affirming care; penalizes parents who are supportive of their trans youth by taking them into care of the state; allows health care providers to deny care based on their beliefs; restricts what sports and bathrooms people who are trans can use; and, further restricts facilities such as public property and shelters from allowing people to use the facilities that align with their gender identity. Lastly, this protest is also about women's rights, from the anti-abortion bans to the ban on the ability of young girls to discuss their periods in schools.