Transformative Justice Coalition and its Partners "FLORIDA: STAY WOKE! STAY STRONG! VOTE! - Juneteenth Rolling Protest"
14 Jun, 2023, 16:27 ET
WASHINGTON, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On, Friday, June 16, 2023, the Transformative Justice Coalition will kick off Juneteenth by hosting a press conference with its national partner organizations: Rainbow/Push Coalition, Black Voters Matter, American Federation of Teachers, NAACP-FLORIDA, and the League of Women Voters to announce their 15-city FLORIDA: STAY WOKE! STAY STRONG! VOTE! Rolling Protest. A citizen's right to vote is their voice and TJC and its partners are inviting everyone to join them as they turn voting into a celebration and travel by the JOHN LEWIS MAKE GOOD TROUBLE bus across the state of Florida. Along the way, participants will register to vote and check their eligibility to vote while enjoying good food, music, games, and banned books as we transform voting and the voting experience. This is a free nonpartisan event.
What:
"Florida: Stay WOKE! Stay STRONG! VOTE!"
Who:
Barbara Arnwine, Esquire, Founder/President/Co-Leader, Transformative Justice Coalition
Daryl D. Jones, Esquire, Board Chair/Co-Leader, Transformative Justice Coalition
Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Founder, Rainbow/Push Coalition represented by
National Executive Director, Bishop Tavis Grant
Cliff Albright, Co-Founder, Black Voters Matter
Adora Obi Nweze, NAACP State Conference President
Virginia K. Solomón, League of Women Voters
Randi Weingarten, President, AFT (Pending Confirmation)*
Why:
Florida has become ground zero for suppressing democratic principles, ideas, and academic freedom. Over the past months, Florida has passed or introduced legislation that has resulted in banning books focused on inclusion education; divested state funds from schools that practice principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion; and criminalized the teaching of American History. Also, we will be actively protesting other restrictions on our freedom, including the slate of anti-LGBTQIA bill and proposals, especially the anti-trans legislation, which include not only books and what schools can teach and say, but bans hospitals from providing gender-affirming care; penalizes parents who are supportive of their trans youth by taking them into care of the state; allows health care providers to deny care based on their beliefs; restricts what sports and bathrooms people who are trans can use; and, further restricts facilities such as public property and shelters from allowing people to use the facilities that align with their gender identity. Lastly, this protest is also about women's rights, from the anti-abortion bans to the ban on the ability of young girls to discuss their periods in schools.
When:
Friday, June 16, 2023, from 2:00pm – 3:00pm
Where:
Virtual: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86231541922?pwd=NjVja2ZLYkRlcFNUV0M5OS94dWUyQT09
Founded in 2015 by Barbara Arnwine, president emeritus of the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights, the Transformative Justice Coalition seeks to be a catalyst for transformative institutional changes that bring about justice and equality in the United States and abroad. Learn more at tjcoalition.org.
For more information, contact:
Lynn Whitfield, Esq. – (561) 856-6757
[email protected]
Barbara Arnwine, Esq. – (202) 359-9864
[email protected]
SOURCE Transformative Justice Coalition
