Transformative Trends in Health and Wellness Uncovered: Trend Opportunity Profiles

Key trends in the heath, wellness and nutrition space include fitness as a service, at-home workouts, nootropics, cognitive enhancers, bionics, implants, brain-controlled interfaces, cultured meat, sustainable nourishment, obesity drugs, synthetic skin, virtual nursing, mHealth, virtual care, nutrition, diagnostics, personalized health, preventive health, alternative medicine, dietary supplements, gamifying, genetics, and sustainability.
This edition of Trend Opportunity Profiles features trend advancements in health, wellness, and nutrition featuring fitness as a service, nootropics, advancements in bionics, cultured meat, sustainable nourishment, obesity drugs, synthetic skin, and virtual nursing.
The series covers specific opportunities emerging from the evolution of future trends and is designed to help clients discover and prioritize the most consequential mid-to-long-term trends that will transform their businesses' growth environments.
The study discusses transformative trends that will accelerate the global Mega-Trend of health, wellness, and nutrition; it also offers guidance to organizations for the incorporation of these trends by representing exemplary use cases and suggesting opportunities from upcoming new business models that will enable growth.
Key Topics Covered:
Health, Wellness, and Nutrition
- Sustainable Nourishment
- Obesity Drugs
- Synthetic Skin
- Virtual Nursing
- Cultured Meat
- Advancements in Bionic Implants
- Fitness as a Service
- Nootropics
- Scoring Parameters: Disruption Index
- Scoring Parameters: Growth Index
