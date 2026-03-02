Transformer Table Celebrates 10 Years & Unveils the Nova Collection: A Bold Aesthetic Departure for the Modern Dining Room

Celebrating 10 Years of Innovation as the Brand Accelerates Global Retail Expansion

POINTE-CLAIRE, QC, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Transformer Table, the global leader in high-performance, modular furniture, is proud to announce the launch of the Transformer Nova Collection. Representing a bold aesthetic evolution, the Nova Collection introduces a refined, nimble silhouette to the Transformer Home ecosystem, combining the brand's signature kinetic functionality with a sophisticated mid-century inspired design.

Transformer Table Celebrates 10 Years with new Nova Collection launch! (CNW Group/Transformer Table)

The Nova Collection moves away from the substantial proportions of previous lines to embrace a design philosophy of visual lightness. Mid-Century Modern design hallmarks like chamfered edges and sculpted chevron legs allow light to move freely through a room, creating a sense of fluid elegance.

The comprehensive Nova lineup includes:

a dining table that expands from a compact square seating four to a banquet table that seats 10;

extendable benches that expand to seat four;

ergonomic stackable chairs;

and the Nova sideboard which features a dedicated bay for panel storage.

The collection is available in two premium, hand-layered finishes: the bright and airy honey blonde tones of Scandinavian Oak, and the rich, classic chocolatey tones of Royal Walnut.

"With Nova, our goal was to evolve our kinetic design language into something that feels sleek, fluid, and joyful. We wanted to create a silhouette that respects the physical movement of people in a space. This collection is a masterpiece of visual balance; the table scales up effortlessly for a dinner party but maintains a svelte, airy presence during a quiet morning for two." – Andres Montoya, Design Director at Transformer Table.

A Strategic Expansion to Retail

The Nova Collection was first seen in 2025 at the furniture industry's premiere trade show, High Point Market, where the Nova Collection received an overwhelmingly warm reception from furniture retailers. This success has served as a catalyst for Transformer Table's aggressive push into the retail sector. As the brand continues to sign new retail partners, Nova is positioned as the flagship collection for its expansion into physical showrooms across the United States, offering a high-design aesthetic that translates perfectly to a traditional retail environment.

"Seeing the reaction to the Nova Collection at High Point Market was a defining moment for us. This collection is a bold aesthetic departure that perfectly captures our brand's maturity. It's not just a table; it's a centerpiece for a new era of retail, offering a high-design look that resonates just as strongly on a showroom floor as it does across our digital platforms." – Artem Kuzmichev, Chief Media Officer at Transformer Table.

Reliable Foundations and Accessible Innovation

The Nova Collection is artfully built from resilient Hevea and engineered hardwoods. Like all Transformer Table's dining collections, the telescopic galvanized steel rail system that enables the table and bench's seamless expansion is backed by a lifetime warranty. Premium materials and high-performance engineering ensure a structural stability that stands up to heavy daily use.

To bring this new era of design to a wider audience, the Nova Collection is launched at a more accessible price point than the brand's other two flagship indoor dining sets. Together, these elements ensure the collection serves as a Reliable Foundation for your home, providing the permanent stability needed for a lifetime of change and growth.

A Decade of Innovation

The release of the Nova Collection coincides with the 10th anniversary of Transformer Table. Since its first prototype a decade ago, hundreds of thousands of families have embraced the Transformer Home philosophy, disrupting the industry with furniture that adapts to the user rather than the floor plan. With the Nova Collection, Transformer Table reaffirms its commitment to creating a home that never asks a customer to choose between elegance and the warmth of a full house.

About Transformer Table

"Transformer Table designs and manufactures versatile home furnishings for small spaces, large groups, and everything in between. With five different product lines currently available, Transformer Table sets out to transform your dining & living space, inside and out."

The Nova Collection is now available at www.transformertable.com and will soon be arriving at select retail partner locations across North America.

Learn more about Nova:

SOURCE Transformer Table