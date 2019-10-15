Transforming DDoS Mitigation - Israeli Government Secures Integrity of Parliamentary Elections With MazeBolt's DDoS Radar

RAMAT GAN, Israel, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Israel Government's Online Services and Information Portal "gov.il" used MazeBolt's DDoS Radar to upgrade their existing DDoS mitigation to Next Gen. mitigation for securing the integrity of the September 17th Israeli Parliamentary elections.

"Thanks to the DDoS Radar, were able to gain quick & complete visibility of our DDoS Threat Surface with real time 24/7 understanding of our entire DDoS vulnerability landscape," Shay Nahmani, gov.il's IT Manager, Israel Government ICT Authority commented.

"The continuous deep insight combined with the level of information and user-friendly reporting provided by the DDoS Radar allowed us to dramatically reduce our DDoS risk and ensure the Parliamentary elections' integrity," Mr. Nahmani said.

Matthew Andriani, MazeBolt's CEO: "We were honored to be chosen by gov.il to be part of the security apparatus covering the Israeli elections and are thrilled that our DDoS Radar technology delivered the results in eliminating the DDoS blind-spot that even the best DDoS mitigation solutions have. I can say with confidence, the drastic risk reduction in DDoS risk which took place at gov.il is unprecedented in its speed and accuracy, the DDoS Radar truly transformed their current DDoS mitigation systems and continues to make the mitigation work at its full potential."

About gov.il: gov.il is a one-stop-shop for Israeli's official government services and consolidates the online services for the 50 Israeli Government ministries, The Judicial Authority, Legislative Branch and 40 official authorities and institutions.

About MazeBolt: MazeBolt is an Israeli cyber security company that's redefining DDoS mitigation with its patented DDoS Radar technology. MazeBolt's solutions are used by Fortune 1000 & NASDAQ Listed companies around the world.

European Union's Horizon 2020: The DDoS Radar has received funding from the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under grant agreement No 816545. This communication reflects only MazeBolt's view and the European Commission is not responsible for any use that may be made of the information it contains.

