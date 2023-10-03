Transforming Education Together: Knowles Welcomes 2023 Cohort of Teaching Fellows

Early-Career High School Mathematics and Science Teachers Are Encouraged to Apply for 2024 Fellowship

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Knowles Teacher Initiative today announced the 37 members of its 2023 Cohort of Teaching Fellows. The 2023 Cohort includes three software engineers, one mechanical engineer, a forensic science DNA analyst, two curriculum designers, and seven with international teaching experience.

The five-year Knowles Teaching Fellows Program is designed specifically to support the needs of early-career biology, chemistry, physics and mathematics teachers who are striving to provide equitable instruction. Knowles Teaching Fellows have access to a comprehensive suite of benefits, including:

  • membership in a national community of more than 500 math and science educators;
  • coaching and mentoring from experienced teachers and teacher educators; and
  • more than $50,000 in financial support for professional development, classroom materials and stipends.

"Teaching has never been more challenging. Our program helps keep these amazing new teachers in the profession, and gives them the support they need to improve math and science education in their classrooms and beyond," said Knowles President and CEO Jeff Rozelle. "We are excited to welcome our newest cohort of Fellows."

"As part of the Knowles Teaching Fellows Program, I hope to learn from fellow educators and work towards becoming an effective, inclusive, and innovative teacher. I aspire to gain practical knowledge of how to create lessons that build on students' lived experiences and give them an element of agency over their education, with the goal of eliminating the stigma that math isn't for everyone," stated Maria McGee, 2023 Knowles Teaching Fellow.

"As part of the Knowles Teaching Fellows Program, I hope to gain continuous inspiration for improving my teaching practices and a membership in a strong community of like-minded educators," stated Sophya Alamudun, 2023 Knowles Teaching Fellow.

Visit the Knowles website to read biographies of the members of the 2023 Cohort of Knowles Teaching Fellows.

Knowles is seeking applicants for their 2024 Teaching Fellowship. New high school math and science teachers who will be first-, second- or third-year teachers in the fall of 2024 are encouraged to apply. To learn more about the Fellowship, eligibility and the application process, visit https://knowlesteachers.org/apply

About the Knowles Teacher Initiative

The Knowles Teacher Initiative is a nonprofit organization that supports a national network of mathematics and science teachers who are collaborative, innovative leaders improving education for all students in the United States. We strive to create an educational system that is led by teachers who are equipped to solve difficult problems and respond to local challenges in order to serve all of our nation's students. For more information, visit www.knowlesteachers.org.

