Transforming Education Together: Knowles Welcomes 2023 Cohort of Teaching Fellows

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Knowles Teacher Initiative today announced the 37 members of its 2023 Cohort of Teaching Fellows. The 2023 Cohort includes three software engineers, one mechanical engineer, a forensic science DNA analyst, two curriculum designers, and seven with international teaching experience.

The five-year Knowles Teaching Fellows Program is designed specifically to support the needs of early-career biology, chemistry, physics and mathematics teachers who are striving to provide equitable instruction. Knowles Teaching Fellows have access to a comprehensive suite of benefits, including:

membership in a national community of more than 500 math and science educators;

coaching and mentoring from experienced teachers and teacher educators; and

more than $50,000 in financial support for professional development, classroom materials and stipends.

"Teaching has never been more challenging. Our program helps keep these amazing new teachers in the profession, and gives them the support they need to improve math and science education in their classrooms and beyond," said Knowles President and CEO Jeff Rozelle . "We are excited to welcome our newest cohort of Fellows."

"As part of the Knowles Teaching Fellows Program, I hope to learn from fellow educators and work towards becoming an effective, inclusive, and innovative teacher. I aspire to gain practical knowledge of how to create lessons that build on students' lived experiences and give them an element of agency over their education, with the goal of eliminating the stigma that math isn't for everyone," stated Maria McGee , 2023 Knowles Teaching Fellow.

"As part of the Knowles Teaching Fellows Program, I hope to gain continuous inspiration for improving my teaching practices and a membership in a strong community of like-minded educators," stated Sophya Alamudun , 2023 Knowles Teaching Fellow.

