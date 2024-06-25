Transforming Lives: American Lung Association's Wellness Hub Revolutionizes Support for Lung Disease Community

New Patient & Caregiver Network benefit to improve mental and physical health for people living with lung disease

CHICAGO, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 34 million people in the U.S. live with a lung disease, and many lung diseases are life-long journeys. To improve the lives of people living with lung disease through movement, mindfulness and valuable educational resources, today, the American Lung Association's Patient & Caregiver Network launched a new benefit, the Wellness Hub. Joining the Patient & Caregiver Network and access to the new Wellness Hub is free and open to all.

The Patient & Caregiver Network Wellness Hub is a new benefit that provides members with access to videos and articles to help improve mental and physical health like breathing exercises, meditation videos, recipes and more. All resources are specifically designed to help people living with lung disease. The goal of the Wellness Hub is to improve everyday lives of people living with lung disease.

"Many lung diseases like COPD, pulmonary fibrosis and asthma have no cure, so a person will be living with the disease for their entire life. A diagnosis can be scary and lung diseases are often very isolating, which is why communities like the Wellness Hub are critical to improve the lives of people living with these diseases and their families," said Harold Wimmer, President and CEO of the American Lung Association.

"My hope is that people will feel like these practices were truly made for them and that they gain a series of trusted tools for support each day," said Jenna Zaffino, long-time wellness coach and the Patient & Caregiver Network's signature expert. "Our goal is to offer content that helps them feel like they're building toward something that supports the quality of their lives, whether that's physical strength, an expanded mindset or creating a consistent breathwork practice."

The free Wellness Hub benefit includes online classes, videos, articles and resources, including:

Mindfulness practices to help manage stress;

Self-discovery practices to cultivate self-support and resilience;

Partner-based practices for people living with lung disease and their caregivers;

Nutrition and recipe ideas specifically designed for people living with lung disease;

Movement practices to support a healthy body from the inside out; and

Learning lounge with educational articles, audio and mini-courses.

The initial launch will include physical and mental health activities that anyone can do. As the experts continue to build out the libraries, future videos, classes and resources will be informed by member feedback.

The American Lung Association's Patient & Caregiver Network is a community that connects people living with lung diseases like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, pulmonary fibrosis, and lung cancer, and their caregivers with peers across the country. Membership to this community provides people with support groups, educational materials and access to the newest research like clinical trials.

To join the free Patient & Caregiver Network and get access to the Wellness Hub, visit Lung.org/PCN.

