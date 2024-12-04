Transforming Plasmid DNA Purification: Automation That Delivers Optimal Yields and Low Endotoxin

The AmMag Quatro Mini-1100 delivers an advanced, fully automated solution for mini-scale plasmid purification, providing optimal yields and low endotoxin levels. Capable of processing up to 192 samples per run and handling volumes ranging from 1 to 10 mL, this high-throughput system ensures consistent, high-quality results with minimal endotoxin. Its versatility makes it ideal for a broad range of applications, including gene therapy research, vaccine development, CRISPR and gene editing, cell line development, synthetic biology, and more.

"The Mini-1100 launch signifies GenScript's dedication to expanding our portfolio of automated plasmid purification solutions," said Paul Wu, Vice President of R&D for GenScript's Catalog Products Division. "Building on the success of the automated Maxi-1400 scale system, this new system empowers researchers with flexible, scalable options tailored to their specific needs."



Since its debut, the AmMag product line has set new standards in plasmid purification, with its ability to process high volumes, while delivering consistent, high-quality results. The AmMag performance has been praised by researchers from many prominent biotechnology companies including TScan Therapeutics, Valent BioSciences, and Incyte highlighting its efficiency and reliability across cancer research, biopharmaceuticals, and sustainable agriculture.

With the addition of the AmMag Quatro Mini-1100, GenScript enhances its offerings to support modern research needs. Labs can now benefit from specialized systems for both mini- and maxi-preps, delivering high-quality, transfection-ready plasmid DNA.

The AmMag Quatro Mini-1100 is now available for order. Visit GenScript's website for more information.

About GenScript

GenScript Biotech Corporation (HK.1548) is a world leader in technologies and services for life science R&D and manufacturing. Built upon its solid DNA synthesis technology, the corporation comprises three business units: life-science services and products, a biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), and industrial synthetic enzymes business unit. GenScript accelerates scientific discovery and therapeutic breakthroughs with its customers. Since its founding in Piscataway, New Jersey, USA in 2002, GenScript has expanded its operations to serve more than 200,000 customers across 100 countries with a dedicated team of over 5400 employees. More than 100,000 peer-reviewed journal articles worldwide have cited GenScript 's services and products. Guided by its mission to make people and nature healthier through biotechnology, GenScript strives to become the most trustworthy biotech company in the world.

