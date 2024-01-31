The Enneagram creates deep self-awareness, helping professionals gain a deeper understanding of communication styles. Post this

The Enneagram goes beyond simple personality typing. It's a roadmap to deep self-awareness, helping people in their professional roles cultivate a deeper understanding of communication styles. Corporations use the Enneagram as a tool to amplify success, including onboarding, team communication, marketing, and even team restructuring.

Dr. Dana Clum describes her experience as a major success for her company. "I had Tracy do a full Enneagram assessment of our team and lead a team workshop. After working with Tracy, communication, profitability, and dedication to our mission have transformed. I also worked with Tracy on my future hiring process. This has helped create a fine-tuned and highly effective team!"

Tracy O'Malley is a highly sought-after performance coach for companies like Google, Amazon, and John Deere. She is a top Enneagram expert, a multi-millionaire entrepreneur, and a mom to two incredible millennials. O'Malley has helped millions all over the globe — individuals, couples, families, leadership teams, fortune 100 Executives, and CEOs — step into the leaders they were always designed to be. O'Malley works with her clients to help them cultivate effective and beautiful culture not only in their professional teams but also in their "home teams".

O'Malley's approach to the Enneagram has shown remarkable success in enhancing communication skills, boosting team morale, and hitting projection goals. By delving into the nine distinct Enneagram types, individuals can navigate complex interpersonal dynamics with greater ease and understanding.

"The Enneagram isn't just about knowing yourself. It's about bridging communication gaps, building stronger teams, and creating harmony in all areas of life. It's about turning knowledge into action." says Tracy O'Malley.

To learn more about Tracy O'Malley and make 2024 a year of company growth and effective communication visit her website and download your very own Enneagram Type Blueprint to get started.

