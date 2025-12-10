Transforming Test Prep: Test Innovators and Wild Zebra Roll Out Breakthrough AI Integration

Collaboration brings individualized, dialogue-driven support directly into the leading practice platform for admissions tests.

SEATTLE, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Test Innovators, the leading practice platform for admissions tests, has launched an integration with Wild Zebra, an AI-powered study companion designed to help students learn more effectively through inquiry-driven conversations.

Wild Zebra engages students in dynamic dialogue that encourages them to think through problems, ask questions, and strengthen core academic skills. Within the Test Innovators platform, Wild Zebra helps students make sense of questions they missed on full-length practice tests and work through targeted practice exercises to build skills and develop conceptual understanding.

Test Innovators and Wild Zebra were both founded by Edan Shahar and reflect a shared mission to expand access to personalized, student-centered learning through thoughtful technology and rigorous educational design.

A Socratic, Mastery-Driven Approach to AI Learning

Wild Zebra harnesses the unique capabilities of AI to scale individualized, mastery-based learning for students. Instead of simply providing answers, it asks targeted questions, promoting critical thinking through Socratic dialogue.

"Mastery isn't just about getting the right answer; it's about understanding the reasoning behind it," said Edan Shahar, co-founder and CEO of Wild Zebra. "On assessments, we've traditionally treated correct answers as a proxy for understanding, but those two things are not always the same. When you only look at the final answer, a student who guesses or is completely lost looks identical to a student who makes a small mistake on the last step. AI gives us the ability to look more closely at the process a student follows so that we can support students based on their understanding of the material, not just on what they get right."

Shahar also emphasized how AI enables broader access to personalized learning support. "One of the most exciting opportunities of AI is the chance to scale what research has long shown to be the most effective way for students to learn. Bloom's 2 Sigma Problem demonstrated that one-on-one, step-by-step guidance leads to dramatic gains in performance because you don't move on until the student fully understands the next step. That kind of individualized support has always been difficult to provide at scale, but AI gives us a way to extend some of those benefits to every learner."

How Wild Zebra Works Within the Test Innovators Platform

Wild Zebra is embedded in the parts of the Test Innovators platform where guided support is most effective. Students can open a Wild Zebra conversation directly within their practice test analysis or targeted practice exercises, allowing them to get on-demand help without leaving the learning environment.

"We were very intentional about where Wild Zebra appears," said Brenna O'Neill, President of Test Innovators. "It's not available during practice tests, which are meant to provide students with an experience similar to the real test, where they won't be able to access outside support. Instead, it's accessible during test review and skills practice, where guided conversation can help students understand mistakes, explore new concepts, or even rethink their approach to problems they solved correctly but too slowly."

Wild Zebra is now available to support Test Innovators' ISEE, SSAT, ACT, and SAT practice. Students start with a free set of Wild Zebra conversations, with the option to upgrade for unlimited access.

As part of Test Innovators' long-standing partnership with ERB, students with an ISEE fee waiver receive full access to Wild Zebra, in addition to the ISEE practice platform, at no cost. This initiative reflects all three organizations' shared commitment to expanding access to high-quality learning support for families with financial need.

About Wild Zebra

Wild Zebra is an AI-powered educational tool that helps students build mastery through interactive Socratic dialogue. By asking targeted questions, Wild Zebra fosters critical thinking, strengthens core skills, and supports meaningful long-term growth.

Wild Zebra leverages the capabilities of AI to make individualized, one-on-one–style academic support accessible at scale, enabling more students to benefit from personalized, mastery-based guidance.

Wild Zebra is a strategic partner of ERB, the nonprofit educational organization behind the ISEE and CTP assessments.

Learn more at wildzebra.com.

About Test Innovators

Test Innovators is an education technology company that supports students with personalized admissions test practice. The Test Innovators data-driven online platform provides each student with the most impactful practice, teaching them test-taking skills and helping them maximize their scores. Test Innovators is committed to helping students gain access to quality education by ensuring they put their best foot forward on test day.

Test Innovators has helped over 500,000 students reach their potential on the ISEE, SSAT, HSPT, PSAT, ACT, and SAT. To learn more, visit testinnovators.com.

