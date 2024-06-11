Transifex Announces Transifex AI to Accelerate Enterprise Globalization Strategies

Advancements in AI and automated quality monitoring now enabling near real-time human quality translations, significantly improving business outcomes.

WASHINGTON and ATHENS, Greece, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Transifex , the world's leading AI-Powered Translation Management System, today announced general availability of Transifex AI , the industry's first artificial intelligence-powered, all-in-one language technology platform for managing enterprise translation and localization.

Unlike conventional translation management systems that rely on manual processes that cannot support over-the-air or continuous localization, Transifex AI is a near real-time collaboration hub for large organizations as they attempt to automate and scale their businesses globally .

Transifex AI 's emphasis on localization use cases, combined with technology advancements that significantly reduce costly human interaction, means that organizations can now make the same content that is driving positive business outcomes such as increased revenue, brand loyalty, and engagement available across all international markets without increasing budgets.

Transifex' AI-powered localization workflows integrate into agile software, applications, and website development. Traditionally, the complexity of producing multiple language versions of each customer touchpoint was a major stumbling block to global revenue growth. Transifex AI eliminates costly manual translation processes and gets the product to end-users much quicker. Transifex AI's advanced transcreation capabilities, also make it a powerful tool for localizing creative content at scale, making it an ideal tool for marketing-, product teams, and more

Transifex AI 's recently completed beta program confirmed its ability to deliver a wide range of new translation use cases, enabling outcomes that were previously not possible at scale due to cost and delays. The beta program featured 220 customers deploying Transifex AI in their automation workflows and reported an average of 62% of their content strings going directly into production with little to no human editing required.

As a result, Transifex AI is disrupting vendor pricing models – and customer expectations - by improving revenue performance across global markets and accelerating time to market. Transifex AI also reduces translation costs by 10x or more compared to the mix of technology and human costs typically offered by vendors in the space, unlocking vast amounts of content that was previously not localized due to cost constraints.

"The era where companies had to decide which content they could make available for which of their global customers is coming to an end," said Chris Menier, Chief Executive Officer, Transifex. "No longer will budgets dictate which content organizations make available to their global customers, but rather which content is relevant for each market. Our AI-powered translation together with our quality scoring index have proven that over 60% of our translations are being deemed ready for production without human intervention., freeing up resources."

Transifex AI is now consistently outperforming major Machine Translation (MT) providers in terms of translation quality as measured by industry-recognized quality estimation tools like COMET and BERT. By applying AI beyond the typical approach by translation management vendors of inserting a generic ChatGPT prompt into the user interface, Transifex reduces dependance on but maximizes the power of large language models (LLMs), by leveraging the full depth of customers' translation activity and learnings across all translated content, glossaries, brand guidelines, workflows, and more, to deliver a level of translation quality previously unattainable.

"Innovations in AI and continuous localization promise to increase human quality translation while significantly reducing the need for manual actions that typically constitute the majority of translation costs," said Arle Lommel, senior analyst at CSA Research. "The ability to rapidly scale translation processes – in the customer's local voice is vital for increasing the speed-to-revenue at the heart of enterprise globalization and customer experience strategies."

"Transifex has taken a leadership role in leveraging artificial intelligence to create scalable translation management solutions highly localized for the global requirements of its enterprise customers," said Mohamed Alaa Saayed, Senior Program Director & Fellow, Head of Digital Content Services, Frost & Sullivan. "We look forward to monitoring their progress as the translation industry expands to support an increasingly global economy."

"Transifex is a trusted and collaborative partner whose emphasis on making quality translation simpler is especially important for validating that AI translations are safe and accurate in a multilingual, humanitarian context," said Liam Nicoll, Signpost Product Lead, International Rescue Committee. "The Signpost project utilizes Transifex for translation in its digital help centers, designed to empower clients in times of crisis. Signpost delivers critical information through staff equipped with digital tools, digital channels and social media — providing communities with timely and actionable information to make critical decisions on the issues that matter most to them."

Transifex AI integrates seamlessly with enterprise IT stacks, creating a multi-language hub and global content repository accessible through off the shelf connectors, a REST API, SDKs, and integrated workflow automation. This allows customers to centrally manage their source content and translations in a brand-compliant way and scale personalized multilingual digital experiences that bridge the language barriers that traditionally limited global revenue potential.

Separately, the company announced the industry's first quality scoring index – the Transifex Quality Index ("TQI") - that goes far beyond simple quality estimation by incorporating quality assurance as well as measurement of adherence to the unique linguistic style of the source content. This scientific approach to AI translations minimizes the cost and time of human review by indicating where humans are needed and where they are not.

Transifex, a global leader in translation and localization management software, enables businesses large and small to lift language barriers and engage the world. The AI powered Transifex translation management hub aligns cross-functional teams and maximizes their effectiveness, accelerating global revenue and reducing scale-up costs. Thousands of customers across industries like HubSpot, Vodafone, Waze, Otis Elevator and Datadog rely on the Transifex platform to eliminate manual processes, provide continuous and effortless localization, and measure their impact. For more information, visit www.transifex.com .

