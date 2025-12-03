Transit Technologies Launches IVA for Trip Management -- Bringing Conversational AI to Public Transit

Colorado agency Via Mobility Services Pilot Reduces Call Times and Boosts Customer Satisfaction

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Transit Technologies today announced the launch of IVA for Trip Management, an AI-powered voice assistant built specifically for public transit agencies.

IVA (Intelligent Voice Assistant) enables paratransit and demand-response riders to check, change, or cancel trips using natural, conversational language -- no menus, no hold times, and no app required.

Designed to modernize rider communication and relieve overburdened call centers, IVA integrates directly with leading scheduling platforms like Ecolane and TripMaster , providing real-time trip updates and automating up to 80% of routine call types.

IVA uses natural-language understanding (NLU) models to interpret rider requests and interacts directly with scheduling systems via API.

The result: shorter wait times, improved accessibility, and up to 35% reductions in operating costs.

IVA's first release supports Transit Technologies' market-leading paratransit solution, Ecolane, enabling riders to confirm upcoming trips, check estimated arrival times, and cancel rides through simple voice commands such as "Where's my ride?" or "Cancel my 3 p.m. trip." TripMaster will offer the same IVA features in early 2026.

Early adopters are already seeing tangible benefits. Via Mobility Services in Colorado has adopted IVA as a tool to support their staff during peak call periods.

"IVA has made a huge difference for our dispatchers. They no longer spend 30 minutes every morning listening to voicemails to cancel rides -- now they can focus on helping riders," said Adriana Torres, Operations Manager, Via Mobility Services.

"I'd highly recommend Transit Technologies IVA to any agency looking to modernize their call center," Torres said. "With how smooth implementation went and the support we received."

Other Ecolane pilot agencies have already reported measurable results:

Call volume down by 50% during the initial deployment

Call handling 60% faster

Rider satisfaction up 30%

The second phase of IVA, launching in early 2026, will introduce full trip booking capabilities.

"Labor shortages are forcing a need for automation. Intelligent Voice agents are an outstanding way to solve that challenge, and improve service levels at a lower cost," said Gerry Leonard, CEO, Transit Technologies .

"IVA delivers the modern communication experience riders expect -- always on, accessible, and authentic enough to feel like speaking with a live representative -- while giving agencies the automation they need to serve clients efficiently."

IVA's natural-language design meets ADA communication guidelines by allowing riders to receive information audibly and independently, without navigating complex phone menus.

This ensures that every rider -- especially seniors and individuals with disabilities -- can manage their trips at any time of day.

"IVA for Trip Management represents a major leap forward for accessible public mobility," said Nunu Yates , Vice President of Product Management, Transit Technologies. "It's not a generic IVR -- it's purpose-built for transit."

IVA is available immediately to public agencies using Ecolane , with TripMaster support coming in early 2026.

To learn more or request a demo, visit ecolane.com/intelligent-voice-assistant

About Transit Technologies

Transit Technologies empowers safer, smarter mobility with innovative solutions that streamline operations, strengthen safety, and support data-driven decisions for transportation providers.

About Ecolane

Ecolane delivers smarter, demand-responsive mobility solutions that decrease operating costs, streamline operations, enhance rider experience, and empower data-driven decisions for transit agencies nationwide.

About TripMaster

TripMaster powers reliable NEMT operations with intuitive scheduling, streamlined billing, and tools that improve efficiency, accuracy, and outcomes for transportation providers.

