Transit Technologies to Unveil New Innovations at TMAC 2025, Advancing the Future of Transit Operations

AI and Managed Services Promise to Transform Transit and Fleet Performance

PHOENIX, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Transit Technologies , North America's leading provider of mobility management solutions, today unveiled a new generation of client-focused technology and AI-powered solutions at the Transit Mobility Alliance Conference (TMAC) 2025.

Hundreds of the nation's top fleet and mobility leaders have gathered this week in Phoenix for Transit Technologies' annual client conference, where the company is unveiling a suite of innovations redefining the next era of intelligent mobility.

These new solutions are designed to help agencies modernize service delivery , improve asset performance and strengthen operational resilience underscoring Transit Technologies' position as the essential technology partner for public transit and fleet providers across North America.

At the center of this year's announcements are four transformative solutions that extend intelligence, automation, and accessibility across virtually every layer of transit operations:

IVA for Trip Management: a conversational AI solution that reimagines rider communication. By replacing rigid Interactive Voice Response (IVR) systems with natural, human-like interaction, the Intelligent Voice Agent (IVA) enables riders to check, change, or cancel trips anytime, expanding access, improving responsiveness, and allowing agency staff to manage high call volumes more efficiently.





a conversational AI solution that reimagines rider communication. By replacing rigid Interactive Voice Response (IVR) systems with natural, human-like interaction, the Intelligent Voice Agent (IVA) enables riders to check, change, or cancel trips anytime, expanding access, improving responsiveness, and allowing agency staff to manage high call volumes more efficiently. Managed Eligibility: a digitized, end-to-end eligibility management solution that combines automation with expert human oversight to streamline intake, review, and process ADA-compliant determinations. Agencies gain transparency, accountability, and faster processing while ensuring riders experience clear, consistent communication.





a digitized, end-to-end eligibility management solution that combines automation with expert human oversight to streamline intake, review, and process ADA-compliant determinations. Agencies gain transparency, accountability, and faster processing while ensuring riders experience clear, consistent communication. Transit Workforce Management: a modern dispatch and payroll platform that synchronizes staffing, scheduling, and payroll management in real time. By connecting AVL and routing solutions with operators and managers through automated updates, the affordable solution minimizes service gaps, eliminates payroll errors, and improves workforce engagement.





a modern dispatch and payroll platform that synchronizes staffing, scheduling, and payroll management in real time. By connecting AVL and routing solutions with operators and managers through automated updates, the affordable solution minimizes service gaps, eliminates payroll errors, and improves workforce engagement. Data Analytics Studio: a unified analytics and insight engine that gives agencies instant, conversational access to operational data. Leaders can simply "ask" for performance metrics, maintenance status, or trends and receive immediate, visual answers enabling faster, data-driven decisions.

Transit Technologies will also preview two upcoming innovations: IVA for Service Request Creation, which automates maintenance reporting and work order creation to maximize fleet uptime, and Wheelchair Guardian, an AI-powered camera solution that ensures every student and passenger is safely secured before and during transit.

"These innovations reflect our deep commitment to empowering agencies with the technology they need to deliver safe, reliable, and equitable mobility," said Gerry Leonard, CEO, Transit Technologies.

"From intelligent automation to operational insight, we're building the connected foundation for the next era of public transportation and connected fleets."

Transit Technologies' integrated portfolio — including Ecolane, TripMaster , busHive , Passio , FASTER , TripShot, Bytecurve, and MJM Innovations — powers mobility for millions of riders every day.

SOURCE Transit Technologies