Transit Vans, Power Gurneys and Stair Chairs Available in April 20 Tiger Group Auction

Timed, online auction features late-model ambulances from a major medical transportation company

EL MONTE, Calif., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical transportation providers can expand their operations by acquiring late-model ambulances, power gurneys and stair chairs in an April 20 online auction by Tiger Group.

Bidding in the timed, online auction at SoldTiger.com opens on Thursday, April 13, at 10:30 a.m. (PT) and is set to close on Thursday, April 20, at 10:30 a.m. (PT).

The April 20 online auction by Tiger Group features 17 Ford Transit type II ambulances (medium roof version) from 2016 and 2017. The offering also includes 19 Stryker Power Gurneys, 10 Stryker Stair Chairs, and seven aluminum stair chairs.

The 55 available assets, which are offered by assignment for the benefit of creditors, belonged to a California-based medical transportation company. In addition to emergency and non-emergency medical transportation providers, the assets could benefit users such as construction contractors needing vans capable of transporting tools and equipment, or assisted living or medical facilities that require stair chairs or gurneys. The ambulances can also be converted into recreational vehicles.

"We are very pleased to be selected to assist the creditors with the sale of these mobile transportation vehicles and related medical equipment," said Jonathan Holiday, Director of Business Development, Tiger Commercial & Industrial. "These late-model units can be put to use immediately and help people in need, presenting an outstanding buying opportunity."

The sale features 17 Ford Transit type II ambulances (medium roof version) from 2016 and 2017. These mobile transport vehicles offer:

Backup cameras and alarms

Whelen Halogen emergency lights and sirens

Patient compartments with multiple custom cabinets, sliding plexiglass windows and metal shelves

Rear compartments with Whelen LED dome lights, 12V and 110V outlets, oxygen outlets, cargo nets, bench seats with safety belts, captain chairs, oxygen cylinder holders, suction equipment, AC and lights control panels and Stryker cot mounts

Cabins with two power adjustable seats, Whelen dual-mode remote sirens, as well as switch panels to control emergency and interior lights and AC.

The offering also includes 19 Stryker Power Gurneys, 10 Stryker Stair Chairs, and seven aluminum stair chairs.

The items can be inspected by appointment on Wednesday, April 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (PT) in El Centro, California. To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email: [email protected] or call (805) 497-4999.

Learn more at: https://soldtiger.com/sales/non-emergency-medical-transport-company/

Media Contacts: At Tiger Group, Maria Hoang, (805) 497-4999, [email protected]. At Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, [email protected].

SOURCE Tiger Group