Transition2Work makes a $35 Million Impact for Nonprofits through July 2023

BRANDON, Fla., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReEmployAbility's Transition2Work program continues to make a significant impact in 2023 by connecting thousands of national and local nonprofit organizations with injured employees who can perform light-duty work. These injured employees contribute valuable services for local nonprofits while remaining connected to their employers and earning wages.

Nonprofits nationwide benefit from ReEmployAbility's Transition2Work program, receiving support from a diverse range of volunteers assisting with various tasks like handling administrative duties, sorting donations, and assisting customers. Our nationwide nonprofit partner network has reached over 45,000, with long-standing nonprofit partners including Goodwill, American Red Cross Discovery Shops, St. Vincent de Paul's, and thousands more.

As of the first half of 2023, more than 5,000 participants in Transition2Work have collectively volunteered for over 1.1 million hours (and still counting!) to support almost 2,000 organizations. Based on the estimated value of an hour of volunteer time ($31.80) published and used by the U.S. Government agency, Corporation and Community Service, Transition2Work volunteers have made a significant impact this year, coming in at an estimated $35 million to communities nationwide.

In 2023, ReEmployAbility continues to expand its reach, placing Transition2Work participants with nonprofit organizations in all 50 states. Injured workers in the program complete various light-duty assignments within their medical restrictions while their local not-for-profit ensures continued connection to their employer and community.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to work alongside our nonprofit partners and injured workers every day," ReEmployAbility's Nonprofit Relationship Manager, Lindsey Bressi, expressed. "Being able to connect and collaborate with them consistently by understanding their missions and volunteer needs has allowed ReEmployAbility to help make a meaningful, lasting difference in communities nationwide."

For more information about the Transition2Work program or to join our nonprofit network, visit our website at www.reemployability.com.

About ReEmployAbility:

Founded in 2003, ReEmployAbility is the largest national provider of early return-to-work (RTW) services and transitional employment. Their Transition2Work® program offers employers a cost-effective solution to modified light-duty assignments, reducing claim costs while giving the injured employee time to heal. Utilizing an accredited, national network of not-for-profit partners, they help employers accommodate injured workers in the transition back to work by connecting people to a greater purpose so they can have a better life. For more information, call 866-663-9880, or visit www.ReEmployAbility.com.

