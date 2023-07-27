Transition2Work makes a $35 Million Impact for Nonprofits through July 2023

News provided by

ReEmployAbility

27 Jul, 2023, 13:15 ET

BRANDON, Fla., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReEmployAbility's Transition2Work program continues to make a significant impact in 2023 by connecting thousands of national and local nonprofit organizations with injured employees who can perform light-duty work. These injured employees contribute valuable services for local nonprofits while remaining connected to their employers and earning wages.

Nonprofits nationwide benefit from ReEmployAbility's Transition2Work program, receiving support from a diverse range of volunteers assisting with various tasks like handling administrative duties, sorting donations, and assisting customers. Our nationwide nonprofit partner network has reached over 45,000, with long-standing nonprofit partners including Goodwill, American Red Cross Discovery Shops, St. Vincent de Paul's, and thousands more.

As of the first half of 2023, more than 5,000 participants in Transition2Work have collectively volunteered for over 1.1 million hours (and still counting!) to support almost 2,000 organizations. Based on the estimated value of an hour of volunteer time ($31.80) published and used by the U.S. Government agency, Corporation and Community Service, Transition2Work volunteers have made a significant impact this year, coming in at an estimated $35 million to communities nationwide.

In 2023, ReEmployAbility continues to expand its reach, placing Transition2Work participants with nonprofit organizations in all 50 states. Injured workers in the program complete various light-duty assignments within their medical restrictions while their local not-for-profit ensures continued connection to their employer and community. 

"I am grateful for the opportunity to work alongside our nonprofit partners and injured workers every day," ReEmployAbility's Nonprofit Relationship Manager, Lindsey Bressi, expressed. "Being able to connect and collaborate with them consistently by understanding their missions and volunteer needs has allowed ReEmployAbility to help make a meaningful, lasting difference in communities nationwide."

For more information about the Transition2Work program or to join our nonprofit network, visit our website at www.reemployability.com.

About ReEmployAbility:
Founded in 2003, ReEmployAbility is the largest national provider of early return-to-work (RTW) services and transitional employment. Their Transition2Work® program offers employers a cost-effective solution to modified light-duty assignments, reducing claim costs while giving the injured employee time to heal. Utilizing an accredited, national network of not-for-profit partners, they help employers accommodate injured workers in the transition back to work by connecting people to a greater purpose so they can have a better life. For more information, call 866-663-9880, or visit www.ReEmployAbility.com.

SOURCE ReEmployAbility

Also from this source

ReEmployAbility Releases Return-to-Work Program and Community Impact Results

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.