TRANSITIONS: Dansko CEO Jim Fox Transitions to Executive Chairman; Dansko Promotes Kitty Bolinger to President

WEST GROVE, Pa., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dansko, the award-winning comfort footwear brand, announced today the promotion of Kitty Bolinger to President effective Tuesday, September 5th. Bolinger, currently Dansko's Executive VP of Sales & Marketing, brings more than 36 years of footwear industry experience in developing emerging and iconic brands. Concurrently, Dansko's current Chief Executive Officer, Jim Fox, will transition to the newly established role of Executive Chairman.

Fox came to Dansko in 2006 as the company's CFO. In 2012, Jim successfully transitioned Dansko to 100% employee ownership before eventually succeeding Dansko's co-founder, Mandy Cabot, as CEO in 2019.

"Jim's was the steady, guiding hand that led us through both the transition to employee ownership and the uncertainty of the pandemic. We are immensely grateful to Jim for his leadership, his unwavering moral compass, and his continuing commitment to Dansko," says co-founder Cabot, currently a director on Dansko's board. "Developing successive generations of leadership has always been a high priority at Dansko, and this transition underscores Dansko's long-standing, deeply-held commitment to its employees and their careers."

Bolinger joined Dansko in 2010 as National Sales Manager, and her leadership and understanding of market dynamics paved the way for a series of promotions and increasing responsibilities. Her dedication to both nurturing new relationships and reinforcing established ones has significantly contributed to Dansko's success.

"Kitty's exceptional leadership of our Sales & Marketing teams, her extensive industry relationships, and her passion for the Dansko brand make her the ideal President to lead Dansko into the future," stated Fox. "Kitty is committed to raising the bar on Dansko's legendary comfort and quality, so I look forward to working with her in our new roles."

"I am extremely grateful to the Board for their trust in me and for the opportunity to move into this role. Our leadership team is comprised of incredibly talented women who bring a myriad of experience to Dansko and are dedicated to advancing Dansko's position as a leader in premium comfort footwear. "

Bolinger now leads an executive team including CFO Jamey Mullin, VP of Design Kelsey Jayne-Gomez, VP of Marketing Christina Sewell, and VP of Sourcing Susan Li.

ABOUT DANSKO

Dansko is a premium comfort footwear brand headquartered in West Grove, PA and is 100% employee owned. Founded in 1990, Dansko's mission is to improve the quality of people's lives through its products, passion, and commitment to a better tomorrow. Dansko shoes are for people who strive to get the most from life. We make shoes that are simply good for your feet – all day, every day – in a range of styles that are just right. Like you, we go the extra mile, love what we do, and do our best to make the world a better place.

