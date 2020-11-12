Translators Without Borders Welcomes Lilt As Diamond Sponsor

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lilt, the technology-enabled language service provider, today announced that it has become a Diamond Sponsor of Translators without Borders (TWB), the leading global translation non-profit. In its first year as a sponsor, Lilt is proud to help further TWB's mission to provide improved access to information for all, regardless of the language they speak.

"Over half of the world's population suffers from lack of access to information in their language," explains Sharda Sekaran, Head of Fundraising and Communications at Translators without Borders. "TWB is incredibly grateful to Lilt for their commitment as a Diamond level sponsor to helping us fulfill our mission towards a world where knowledge knows no language barriers."

Lilt will support Translators without Borders by providing the necessary tools and networks to further their mission. Translators without Borders strives to provide people access to vital information in the languages that they speak by providing aid through translation and interpretation, building local translation capacity, and raising awareness of language barriers. Since 2011, TWB has translated over 50 million words in 190 language pairs for non-profit organizations.

"Translators without Borders and Lilt are both working to enable equal access to information," said Spence Green, CEO of Lilt. "We're proud to partner with such a great organization so that together we can positively impact more people across the world."

In addition to its sponsorship of Translators without Borders, Lilt recently announced its diamond sponsorship of Women in Localization, the leading professional organization for women in the localization industry. Lilt also works closely with linguistics and translation departments at universities around the world to provide free access for students and professors. Recently, they have also partnered with non-profit organizations to do pro-bono translations for COVID-19 related materials. Each of these initiatives help enable Lilt to achieve its own mission while further supporting the localization industry.

About Lilt

Headquartered in San Francisco, Lilt is an AI-powered enterprise language translation company on a mission to make the world's information accessible to everyone regardless of where they were born or which language they speak. The Lilt platform combines adaptive neural machine translation technology with an enterprise translation management system that empowers product, marketing, support, e-commerce, and localization teams to move faster than ever. Lilt gives industry-leading organizations like Intel, ASICS, WalkMe, and Sprinklr everything they need to scale their translation programs, go-to-market faster, and deliver exceptional customer experiences to global audiences. Visit us online at www.lilt.com .

