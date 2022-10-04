TransLoop Targets Tremendous Growth with New Digital Efficiency Booking Platform & Tool, TransLoop Sprint.

The online portal and app, drive deeper relationships and eliminate manual processes for carrier partners in TransLoop's private network.

CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TransLoop Sprint enables both drivers and dispatchers to book with TransLoop more efficiently than ever before.

The comprehensive platform is a one-stop shop that showcases both the industry's leading technology and the UX behind it, creating an intuitive process that is easily adopted by all users.

"Simple, seamless, and profitable for everyone involved is the goal," said Nick Reasoner, Founder & CEO of TransLoop.

As a trusted 3PL, for over 30,000 carrier partners, TransLoop aims to digitize online bookings to alleviate extensive back-end processes and create streamlined front-end experiences for all parties involved, in return, helping their shipper partners move more freight with reliable repeat carriers, so they can ultimately grow together. "Simple, seamless, and profitable for everyone involved is the goal," said Nick Reasoner, Founder & CEO of TransLoop.

The private portal's information is sourced across a multitude of data silos, matching the ideal carrier for each shipment. Once identified, the shipment is presented to the preferred carrier to book instantly. This process creates on-demand carrier reuse, allowing partners to learn how TransLoop shippers' facilities and teams operate. The result? Better service consistently and improved solutions.

The Chicago-based modern freight solutions provider also mentioned that the private booking platform was released internally in mid- 2021. Sprint is now efficiently booking over 10% of TransLoop's volume, exceeding all expectations.

The early data doesn't lie. With capacity taking off as a result of the platform becoming increasingly popular, the team is determined to consistently improve Sprint to further its functionality for daily active users.

"We know our carriers are extremely busy, and we knew that utilizing a tool like Sprint could help our partners stay even more dedicated to our loyal shippers. Having this resource at their fingertips has significantly helped them organize and reduce the manual process of using multiple different brokers and labor-intensive load boards," said Nick Reasoner.

With TransLoop Sprint for Carriers, TransLoop partners can:

Book repeat lanes – nationwide.

– nationwide. Be notified of available shipments – that fit within your network.

that fit within your network. Gain access to current market pricing – anytime, anywhere.

– anytime, anywhere. Book more shipments – with less chaos.

– with less chaos. Contact 24/7 support – reach your TransLoop representative instantly when you need them.

With these methods, TransLoop continues to build best-in-class shipper service experiences, strengthen carrier relationships, and create smarter internal tools for team members.

Ultimately, their partners can do business their way, on their time.

TransLoop is a battle-tested, technology-driven logistics company. The organization was strategically built-in collaboration with experienced team members from prominent logistics and tech companies all over the country. TransLoop's mission is to provide its partners with a smarter and more efficient way to transport goods.

TransLoop was just named to these top awards in 2022:

Inc 5000 – No. 12 on the List

Crain's Chicago – Largest Privately Held Companies Selling Power's Top 50 Companies to Sell For

FourKites Premier Carrier List

Food Logistics Top 3PL and Cold Storage Provider Supply and Demand Chain Executive – Top Projects

