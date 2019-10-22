Translucent Concrete Markets, 2024 by Raw Material Type (Concrete, Optical Elements), Application (Facade & Wall Cladding, Flooring), End-use Industry (Construction & Infrastructure)

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Translucent Concrete Market by Raw Material Type (Concrete, Optical Elements), Application (Facade & Wall Cladding, Flooring), End-use Industry (Construction & Infrastructure), and Region (NA, EU, APAC, MEA, LA) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market size of translucent concrete was USD 500 thousand in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 16,534 thousand by 2024, at a CAGR of 80% between 2019 and 2024.



It has been growing in accordance with the advancing urbanization, industrialization, and infrastructural developments and spending majorly in the Middle East countries. The gradual shift of building contractors and consumers toward cost-efficient, eco-friendly, and modern building techniques is creating growth opportunities for the translucent concrete market.

Translucent concrete, also known as transparent concrete or light-transmitting concrete, is made by replacing aggregates with light-emitting materials such as optical fibres, clear resins, or glass rods. These light-emitting materials can transmit light from natural and artificial sources into spaces enclosed by the translucent concrete panel. Translucent concrete is manufactured by mixing 4% to 5% optical fibres in the concrete mixture. It has less weight compared to traditional concrete. Translucent concrete is available in the form of pre-fabricated blocks or panels of various sizes.



The major end-use industry for translucent concrete is construction & infrastructure. Apart from being used for aesthetics, translucent concrete can also be used for making load-bearing structures. The distinct benefit of using translucent concrete is its use in making green buildings. As translucent concrete can transmit light from natural as well as artificial sources, the building can have fewer lights and hence reduce power consumption and energy cost. This concrete, therefore, has a huge potential in cold weather countries.



The key players in the market are LUCEM GmbH (Germany), Litracon Ltd. (Hungary), Dupont Lightstone (Denmark), CRE Panel GmbH (Austria), Italcementi SpA (Italy), Pan-United (Singapore), Beton Broz (Czech Republic), Glass block technology limited (UK), and Florack Bauunternehmung GmbH (Germany).



These companies are involved in making translucent concrete and demonstrating the potential of translucent concrete in building green technology.

