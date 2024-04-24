Transmedia Group Excited to Place in Media Spotlight Larger-Than-Life Songwriter/Producer ZOEY TESS

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Group to bring more fame and deserving popularity to Zoey Tess, accomplished, stardom-driven, mega talented songwriter and producer.

TransMedia Group is proud to represent Zoey whom the public relations firm regards as a larger-than-life personality who puts a big part of her life into her work. Zoey's accomplishments, talent and songs such as "In These Dreams," have hit Top charts, will become even more widely known with the help of TransMedia Group's media, music and film industry connections.

The public relations program for Zoey Tess will include introductions for producing and writing songs, also possible licensing deals. The firm said its strategy will entail having Zoey attend and sometimes star at events, join boards, and do media interviews that will draw attention to her capabilities. Her music will be on posts for all to hear.

"I'm excited to elevate my brand and talents in music for television/movies as well," said Tess. "In These Dreams" is a great starting point for licensing material and my work in progress, a new song "Imperfectly Perfect," said Zoey. "Getting my name out there and working closely with TransMedia is part of any artist's dream," she added.

''When I heard Zoey's music, then read and processed the words from her songs, I wanted to have her onboard with us immediately," said TransMedia Group President Adrienne Mazzone who has a long history in Music, Film and Celebrity Entertainment PR. "Having such a talent as Zoey Tess wanting our representation is an honor and for her, we have big plans."

TransMedia plans to keep Zoey busy with media interviews, meetings and special guest appearances at events.

"The media that book Zoey will not only be impressed by her talent, but sense her passion and drive that started at a young age in music surrounded by a proud family. When you hear the words in her songs, you'll see the big picture…literally!" added Mazzone.

"Knowing Zoey is a LGBTQ+ Human & Animal Rights advocate, gives us additional musical avenues to have Zoey engage with media and support important causes," said TransMedia Group CEO Tom Madden, creator of Planetary Lifeguard™" He's hoping she'll write a song about his lifeguard blowing the whistle on climate change.

For more information on Zoey Tess visit: www.zoeytess.com .

