TransMedia Group Expands PR Operations In Texas And Southwest; Appoints PR Pro Dawn Kimball To Run Firm's New Office In Dallas

One of them is TimiCoin.io, a Texas company whose groundbreaking blockchain technology is ready to revolutionize how medical records are securely stored and accessed from anywhere in the world.

To head up our PR operations here and throughout the Southwest, we're fortunate to have a PR pro as hard-driving and experienced as Dawn Kimball to run our Dallas office, said Madden, who was Vice President, Assistant to the President of NBC in New York City prior to launching his award-winning PR firm. Today TransMedia serves clients worldwide from its global headquarters in Boca Raton, Florida.

Kimball, a former chairman of the board of The American Cancer Society, has more than 10 years of experience in designing creative and effective public relations programs for multiple brands, as well as securing major media opportunities for brand experts.

"I'm honored to join such a distinguished PR organization as TransMedia Group and it will be exciting and rewarding for my clients as well to work with the firm's acclaimed founder and such accomplished PR executives as TransMedia Group's dynamic president, Adrienne Mazzone," said Kimball.

An accomplished marketing, advertising and public relations executive, Kimball is adept at planning and executing successful PR campaigns and is an expert in media relations, website design, marketing strategy and event planning.

"Dawn will be a wonderful asset," said Madden, who writes a weekly blog called MaddenMischief. In his latest installment, Madden offers crisis management advice to Roseanne Barr: https://maddenmischief.com/2018/06/04/heres-my-mea-culpa-prescription-to-redeem-roseannes-reputation/

Currently Dawn is using her superb communications skills and marketing talent to help The Romano Group Membership Sales program achieve significant growth and in the process has developed many relationships with business leaders and affluent individuals throughout Texas.

Kimball is a graduate of The University of Texas and has authored numerous articles published in industry magazines.

Media contact: Adrienne Mazzone 561-750-9800 x2270; amzzone@transmediagroup.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transmedia-group-expands-pr-operations-in-texas-and-southwest-appoints-pr-pro-dawn-kimball-to-run-firms-new-office-in-dallas-300663733.html

SOURCE TransMedia Group