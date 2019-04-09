TransMedia Group puts on their Media Gloves for Athena's Fight Club to Empower Women and Children

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Group has been retained to launch Athena's Fight Club ( www.AthenasFightClub.com ), a new business franchise in the city of Boca Raton, Palm Beach County that turns women and children into warriors.

TransMedia Group not only has the experience in health and wellness and contacts in the media but the resources to have the owner and founder, Dan Boronico discuss the deeper mental conditioning his programs will offer.

TransMedia Group plans to have groups of women and children (ages 13 and up) come to Athena's Fight Club to learn the empowering concept, and introduce classes that include: defeating the imaginary bullies inside our mind, body and soul, motivational inspiration, resistance band training, and boxing exercises to alleviate, sculpt, stretch and train your body.

TransMedia Group will also introduce Dan Boronico, who intends to work with each and every member, to ensure that after their workouts the members feel strengthened, increase self esteem and most importantly, boost that member's mental stability.

"I'm confident that Dan Boronico and Athena's Fight Club will strengthen minds, body, and soul, of women and children from Boca Raton and the surrounding areas," says Adrienne Mazzone, President, TransMedia Group. "The words fear and bully better step aside because there's a new program in town and it's called Athena's Fight Club!" Mazzone added.

TransMedia Group has also suggested becoming a part of the community and joining the Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce to have the official Athena's Fight Club Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony (ribbon cutting at 6:00pm promptly). TransMedia will also arrange for an informative introduction to the program and will be inviting media to attend, meet and learn about the system as well as hear the owner www.DannyBoronico.com, a protégé of Jose Feliciano perform during the opening. Wednesday, April 17th 6pm-9m at 127 NW 13th Street, Suite 2, Boca Raton, FL 33432 (located directly behind Office Depot).

