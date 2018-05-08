TransMedia Group Retained By 'TraceFree' The First Completely Anonymous And Secure Browser That Allows Users To Control Their Private Info On Sites Like Facebook And Google

"Our publicity will explain how this amazing Internet disruptive product, TraceFree, for the first time can make you completely anonymous and secure on the web. Websites will not be able to identify you and there is no way you can get a virus on your device," said TransMedia Group President Adrienne Mazzone.

"TraceFree is a browser specifically built for privacy that runs in the cloud giving smart adopters complete online privacy and security," she said.

"Here's a sure-fire way to keep Facebook out of your business," said TransMedia CEO Tom Madden, whose legendary PR firm recently introduced such breakthroughs as Silent-Yachts, the world's first fully solar-powered yacht and TimiCoin/TimiHealth, the first blockchain technology to secure medical records, making them storable and accessible from anywhere in the world.

With TraceFree, there's no need to delete Facebook or any other social media account as you choose what info Facebook (or any website) gets access to. Your device and browser are isolated from any website, said Madden.

"Our publicity will underscore that Facebook can only see the info you share on their site, within that browsing session. Facebook cannot see your browsing history, cannot track you online or have access to your device," he said.

"For those craving privacy on the web, TraceFree is a most timely and effective solution to the privacy invasions that so many of us on the Internet fear and abhor," he added.

Publicity will highlight the Kickstarter program starting May 8 that includes:

Pledge $50 or more and get an annual subscription to TraceFree plus other benefits; $90 or more for two yearly subscripts plus more benefits. Pledge $200 or more and receive five yearly subscriptions and get five license keys to be used on five separate devices, a savings of $100; pledge $350 or more and get 10 TraceFree Annual Subscriptions and save $250

|Pledge $1,000 or more and receive all the above plus have your product or website featured on the TraceFree Landing Page.

