TransMedia Group to Adorn 'Tiki Hut Livin' With Stylish PR Featuring Its Fashionably Sun Protective Apparel and Outdoor Accessories Starting With 'The Tiki Hat'

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Group to accessorize Tiki Hut Livin ( www.TikiHutLivin.com ) and its stylish CEO Cheryl Capobianco with some fashionable media spin on its outdoor and ultraviolet protective apparel leading off with 'The Tiki Hat.'

Among the stylish protective products featured on Tiki Hut Livin's website, one that TransMedia plans to highlight right off the top is "The Tiki Hat," a fully designed women's hat that protects the skin from the harsh rays of the sun.

"We expect The Tiki Hat to blow the lid off the fashion world with such stylish protection where its most needed," said TransMedia President, Adrienne Mazzone.

TransMedia will arrange media bookings for the company vivacious CEO Capobianco and send out press releases on her newly designed products along with other news about the company keeping in mind how much outdoor-lovers want to protect their skin from sun exposure.

"The Tiki Hut Livin team is so ecstatic to work with such a talented public relations firm as TransMedia Group," Capobianco said.

"We want both men and women to be not only safe, but fashionable too, and our products will make sure everyone still 'gets fun done in the sun.'"

TransMedia said it will present "The Tiki Hat," along with eyewear, active wear and gear to play pickleball to fashion and outdoor publications that will bring marketable opportunities to all of Tiki Hut Livin's products.

"We'll also embellish our messaging with stunning graphic design that will present Cheryl's prodigious creative talent to all those who wish to be fashionably protected," said Mazzone, an avid fashion lover.

"As soon as I saw 'The Tiki Hat,' I knew I had to have my own, and now I never go to the beach without it," said Mazzone, a Florida Sunshine State resident. "All of Cheryl's products not only have a fashionable flare, they have an important health aspect," added Mazzone.

TransMedia CEO Tom Madden said "Tiki Hut Livin has the best outdoor apparel and equipment that I've ever seen and it's all really affordable too. There is definitely an opportunity here to put all of these fashionably-protective products into a national spotlight."

For more information on Tiki Hut Livin, visit the company's official website at www.TikiHutLivin.com .

Media Contact: Justin Baronoff, [email protected], 407.340.2247

SOURCE TransMedia Group

Related Links

www.allovermedia.com

