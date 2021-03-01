TransMedia Group to Alert Media to 'Emergency Info Plan' That Prepares People for a Medical Emergency

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Group ( www.transmediagroup.com ) to spread media awareness of Emergency Info Plan ( www.emergencyinfoplan.com ) and how it better prepares consumers for a medical emergency.

TransMedia Group will highlight the founder's tragic life event that inspired him to help others, and show how Emergency Info Plan offers a free two-minute assessment to determine how prepared individuals and families are for medical emergencies. TransMedia will highlight the company's Emergency Alert Sticker Packs for phones, homes and cars that work in concert with the iPhone's Medical ID and Emergency Alert features, along with Emergency Info Plan's own proprietary Android app. The stickers provide awareness and instructions so that first responders can alert your emergency contacts and access your vital medical information at the scene.

"When I learned of TransMedia Group's background in working with companies like Points of Light, American Red Cross and being experts in Crisis Management, I knew they were the right firm for this campaign," said John Pastore, Founder of Emergency Info Plan.

TransMedia plans to bring this solution to the attention of millions of households through media exposure, as well as to emergency medical services (EMS), non-profits and businesses via their sponsorship program to help others better serve their communities. TransMedia will create and send out press releases and media pitches to build exposure for the assessment, android app and sticker that turns "your iphone or android into a life saving device" said TransMedia Group President Adrienne Mazzone. TransMedia Group will also oversee Emergency Info Plan's social media to publicly emphasize preparation when in the chance of an emergency.

"We're eager to show the world what a unique, sensible life-saving sticker this is and the positive impact it can have on saving lives, especially during these difficult times with COVID-19," she said.

For more information on Emergency Info Plan, visit https://emergencyinfoplan.com/ or follow them on Facebook @emergencyinfoplan and on LinkedIn @emergencyinfoplanllc

Media Contact: Brianna Sharpe (973) 885-2022 [email protected]

SOURCE TransMedia Group

Related Links

http://www.transmediagroup.com

