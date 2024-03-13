TransMedia Group to Bring Justified Media Attention to Retired ATF Special Agent Ignacio J. Esteban's 79 Books & Scripts to Film Industry Movers and Shakers

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Group to capture media and film industry attention for Ignacio J. Esteban, retired ATF 20+ year Special Agent at The US Department of Justice and the 79 books & script he has written based on his exciting life experiences.

TransMedia plans to spotlight Esteban's stories such as the violent gangs he has brought to justice, the bikers, mafia, cartels, Yakuza, street and prison gangs, eliminating them as severe threats to public safety and today many of his battles so deserving to be made into films, some into amazing video games.

"Working with such an expert in law and enforcement for Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives as Ignacio fits exactly the kind of exciting clientele we love delivering to the press and producers. His comments, tips, sage advice and dramatic stories he tells are so jaw-dropping, yet sadly still resonate in various parts of the world today," said TransMedia Group President, Adrienne Mazzone, a strong advocate for self-defense, awareness and protection.

"Our PR campaign will highlight Esteban's intense experiences in dangerous worlds he entered and then turned into successful books, audio books and frequent shout outs for his expertise, and by all means we'll be pitching his scripts to many producers," Mazzone added.

"I'm content working with TransMedia Group's outstanding team knowing they've had successful media turnouts working in the True Crime area," said Esteban, author, screenwriter, podcaster and retired ATF special agent.

TransMedia plans to share Ignacio's input on current news from 'The Most Dangerous Crime Syndicates of Our Time' including 1%er to Mafia, Psycho Killers, Murder of Tupac Shakur and other incidents occurring nationwide, as who's better to comment than someone who had many experiences with crime and repeat violent offenders.

TransMedia will highlight many of Esteban's thrilling encounters told in his books, such as ATF Undercover, Ignacio Esteban Auto Biography; Broken Crowns, Take Down the King, Tainted Badges and Death Trap with highlights."

TransMedia to also create media awareness of Ignacio Esteban weekly co-host podcast with A&E reality star William Steel in William Steel True Crime podcast.

TransMedia Group is an international public relations firm serving clients worldwide since 1981. One of its core niches is working in True Crime, from both sides of the fence.

Media Contact: Adrienne Mazzone [email protected] 561-908-1683

SOURCE TransMedia Group