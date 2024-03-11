TransMedia Group to Show How VotRite's Paperless, Hackproof Electronic Voting System Will Finally Make Election Results Believable Left and Right

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Group is set to raise media awareness of Voterite Inc., dba VotRite, a trailblazer in electronic voting technology that's going to eliminate election deniers with its revolutionary hackproof, paperless electronic voting machines.

The public relations firm said it will showcase VotRite's electronic voting systems (EVS), developed by Jim Kapsis whose daughter Angelica, a U.S. Navy veteran, is President. Together they are bringing attention to the safety and innovation embedded in its technology, which has been used with remarkable success in several union elections across the country.

TransMedia Group will show how voting with VotRite stands at the forefront of election technology, catering to a diverse range of clients from small towns to large cities, universities to community colleges, and various organizations. TransMedia Group will spotlight VotRite's dedication to ensuring equal access to voting for all individuals, irrespective of race, age, gender ethnicity, or economic status.

"We are excited to showcase VotRite's commitment to secure, tamper-proof and easily accessible voting that will make a significant impact on the global stage, providing results all can trust regardless of the political side they're on," said Adrienne Mazzone, President of TransMedia Group.

"We are embarking on this voting journey with them that sure to redefine the landscape of election technology that will produce election results that finally will be universally convincing and for a change completely trustworthy by all sides of the political spectrum," said TransMedia Group CEO and founder Tom Madden.

VotRite's innovative solutions, including the Direct-Recording Electronic (DRE) machines, herald a new era in modernized voting experiences. The inclusion of the Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) underscores VotRite's dedication to transparency and security, backed by patented technology that revolutionizes the voting process.

TransMedia Group will emphasize VotRite's use of Commercial Off The Shelf (COTS) technology, providing cost-effective, user-friendly, and environmentally conscious voting solutions. The agency is eager to communicate the sustainability aspect, with VotRite's eco-friendly approach resulting in substantial paper savings compared to traditional methods.

Mazzone adds, "VotRite's dedication to innovation aligns seamlessly with our values at TransMedia Group. We are committed to showcasing their groundbreaking solutions globally, emphasizing the importance of secure and accessible elections for all."

TransMedia will leverage its extensive media network to ensure VotRite's uniqueness reaches audiences worldwide and redefines elections.

