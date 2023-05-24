TransMedia Group to Cook Up Media Exposure for Turpone, a Sexy, Stainless Steel, Hi-Tech Pizza Oven That Hits Pizza Out of the Park, Right from Home Plate at Affordable Price

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The creator of Canada's newest pizza sensation necessity, the Turpone Pizza Oven, has retained TransMedia Group to increase their slice of the pizza market through publicity with extra sauce.

TransMedia plans to arrange media interviews for Turpone's co – founders Anthony Capone and Joe Turturici to explain how the Turpone Pizza Oven works, and the idea behind the invention, which can turn any home kitchen into the best pizza parlor in town.

"The Turpone Pizza Ovens do not just cook pizza, they create an experience. They create a place for people to gather around, socialize and have a good time," says Anthony Capone, which will be the calling card on TransMedia's media pitches.

Transmedia Group will highlight how pizza ovens have greatly grown in popularity as people seek to replicate the restaurant experience at home. Taste tests during the PR campaign will show that not only do Turpone Pizza Ovens create a welcoming atmosphere, but they also create pizzas that just taste better.

TransMedia's publicity to highlight how unlike some competing brands, The Turpone Pizza Ovens' control knobs are mounted at the front of the oven and the temperature gauge is easily visible, allowing for easy adjustments to be made as the pizza cooks.

TransMedia Group to invite pizza enthusiasts to try Turpone's innovative line of portable pizza ovens. "One of their principal product differentiators is the rotating stone," said Adrienne Mazzone, President, TransMedia Group.

"Why struggle to turn a half-baked pizza with your hands, in a hot oven, when you can get a crispy and evenly cooked pizza every time by simply sliding it into the Turpone pizza oven and removing it 90 seconds later?" she said, which will be a centerpiece of the PR campaign.

TransMedia Group plans to emphasize to media the differentiating factors of Turpone's innovative oven, which sell for the same price as low performing ovens with fewer features so that consumers can purchase a Turpone Pizza Oven "without breaking the bank," she said.

"Pizza just tastes different in the Turpone oven. The ease of use makes it fun to use and easy to impress!" Mazzone quotes Tony, one of Turpone's happy customers.

Media contact: Adrienne Mazzone 561-908-1683; [email protected].

SOURCE TransMedia Group