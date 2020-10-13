TransMedia Group to Generate Publicity for Lead Generator RSVP of South Florida, a Leader in Direct Marketing Since 1985

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Group will be managing all public relations activities for the South Florida affiliate of the "Original Luxury Direct Mail Agency," RSVP Advertising.

With the goal of reaching affluent homeowners throughout Broward and Palm Beach Counties, TransMedia Group plans to schedule radio and television appearances and print interviews for RSVP of South Florida owner and operator Mitch Ziffer.

"Our publicity for RSVP will highlight how it has been the leader in lead generation and direct marketing since 1985," said TransMedia Group President Adrienne Mazzone.

"We're confident TransMedia Group will be showing media how RSVP has helped so many businesses to reach the right people with the right message. It's as simple as that," said Ziffer.

TransMedia Group will also assist with social media content and graphic creation, showcasing the simple, yet professional elegance in their digitally integrated, high quality, luxury card packs. Each pack promotes valuable and trusted brands to the attention of homeowners in need of their services.

''When I met Mitch Ziffer and the rest of the RSVP Florida team, I knew exactly what they were looking for to increase publicity," said Mazzone. "The whole team and I at TransMedia Group are committed to doing everything possible to deliver high quality news for this high-quality marketing agency."

For more information on RSVP of South Florida, please visit the official website at www.rsvpadvertising.com

Media Contact: Derek Vaughn l TransMedia Group l 561-212-7610

SOURCE TransMedia Group

Related Links

www.transmediagroup.com

