TransMedia Group to Get Media Tails Wagging for Spike and the Holiday Parade

News provided by

TransMedia Group

08 Nov, 2023, 15:10 ET

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Group is setting the "Media Pug Stage" for author R. G. Taylor's new book, "Spike and the Holiday Parade," promoting holiday tours, book signings and helping dog rescues raise awareness and donations.

TransMedia Group said it will be a "PR Pugsation!" 

"Having extra woof woof marketing and a PR arm is what I needed to truly raise the media level of my messaging and achieve goals of partnering with charities," said R.G. Taylor. 

"Knowing TransMedia Group's team is so passionate about animals, I felt they'd be a perfect PR companion for me."

"Whether you're a Pug owner or animal lover, it's a great read to your children," said Adrienne Mazzone, TransMedia Group President, who is also an animal rescue advocate.

TransMedia Group's team plans to alert all the media within a 30-mile radius of each book signing to get everyone into the Pug parade mode. TransMedia to target national as well as local media, animal advocates and influencers calling on all, especially those that have a loving PUG of their own.

TransMedia Group also will highlight upcoming dates for book signings and tours, as well as continue to set up additional opportunities and partnerships with charities.

"Everyone in our firm loves this feel good, great messaging children's book and can't wait to get our paws on messaging for the media," added Mazzone.

Media contact: Adrienne Mazzone 561-908-1683 [email protected]

SOURCE TransMedia Group

