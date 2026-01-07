BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Americans nationwide are enduring greater climate change challenges such as arctic blasts, widely respected New Jersey-based American Lawn & Sprinkler is advocating greater attention to property safety especially during mounting icy conditions.

American Lawn & Sprinkler founder Steve Rogers stresses the importance of swift and professional customer support and availability especially during storms becoming harsher every season.

These are among the messages TransMedia Group will convey to media nationwide, which will focus on the unique expertise and experiences of American Lawn & Sprinkler's leadership in providing an ever-ready team of experienced, highly-skilled professionals who have improved customer lives and homes over decades.

"Having worked many years in the industry, I've seen firsthand how many companies betray their customers' trust and cause expensive damage, while we've set a course on ensuring loyalty to customers' health and safety, our priority in every service we provide," said Steve.

"By retaining TransMedia Group, my goal is not only to share our story of unrivaled success in protecting customers and their property, but to inspire the next generation of industry leaders, and give voice to those who've been robbed of theirs through poor regulation and money-hungry decisions."

Steve once cited South Florida's Surfside Building Collapse to increase safety inspections while he was President of the Chalfonte Condominium in Boca Raton, Florida to prevent similar tragedies, making the Chalfonte a model of safety. Since then, he has built a reputation by assembling an outstanding team capable of working for customers in all conditions, while overseeing in-house systems guaranteeing best practices, utmost accuracy, and quality especially in irrigation, often overlooked but an essential component.

TransMedia will connect Steve with media nationwide, focusing on his core customer base in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland, showcasing how his team excels where rivals fall short.

"Entrusting your home's maintenance to someone can create unexpected vulnerabilities, concerns many homeowners won't recognize before it's too late," said Adrienne Mazzone, TransMedia Group's President. "We'll showcase how Steve masterfully combats these woes, and his inspirational dedication to his craft."

TransMedia Group CEO Tom Madden said the PR firm will show that no matter the season, "quality customer care is paramount for a happy home."

