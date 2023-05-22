TRANSMEDIA GROUP TO HIGHLIGHT METEORIC RISE OF A MEXICAN IMMIGRANT'S DAUGHTER, LAURA LEONE, FROM THE MILITARY TO THE RANKS OF AUTHOR, PUBLISHER AND NOW VEGAN COSMETICS ENTREPRENEUR

22 May, 2023, 16:30 ET

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Group to illumine the sparkling, creative career of Laura Leone today breaking boundaries with her multi-faceted ventures as an author, founder and CEO of Starseed Metaphysical Shop LLC.

"Amid concern about immigration today, we're proud to place this talented, enterprising daughter of a Mexican immigrant into a media spotlight," said TransMedia Group CEO Tom Madden.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of TransMedia Group
Photo Credit: Courtesy of TransMedia Group

"Laura Leone is set to make her mark in the literary and cosmetics arenas, while becoming an underwriter for the critically-acclaimed television show, 'Steel the Spotlight,' hosted by William Steel, known as Bill on the hit reality show 'Inmate to Roommate' on A&E network."

TransMedia said its PR program for Leone will focus on her journey from six-years in the United States Air Force to becoming a successful author, publisher, and cosmetics entrepreneur.

Her latest book, "Conscious Kid-Adventures with Zane: Imagine & Create," offers a whimsical character-based storyline taking young readers on a captivating mindfulness and meditation adventure, said Madden. The book features an author-led audio meditation and engaging coloring book activities, designed to nurture children's well-being.

Illustrations are by award-winning Indian artist Sanghamitra Dasgupta, whose artistry will also be showcased in the Artist Talk Magazine Digital Exhibit in June 2024 at Times Square, New York.

The book's 'Dear Reader' section is provided by Melanie J. Shaw, M.A.C.P., Associate Marriage Family Therapist, sharing her expertise as a former school mental health counselor and special needs paraeducator.

Motivated by her own experiences and desire to provide a mindful activity for her young child during lockdowns, Laura established Starseed Metaphysical Shop Publishing™.

The book, "Conscious Kid-Adventures with Zane," is available on such platforms as lauraleoneauthor.com, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Google Books, and Apple Books.

"Our publicity will show how Laura's ever expanding creative vision made her realize the need for vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics," said Madden, leading her to create Starseed Cosmetics™, a brand committed to providing high-quality vegan cosmetic options to conscientious consumers.

"I'm looking forward to TransMedia's raising awareness of my various endeavors including underwriting 'Steel the Spotlight,' hosted by Steel, along with guest co-host Samantha Markle, Meghan Markle's sister," said Leone.

"Laura's journey from air force to author, publisher, cosmetics entrepreneur is an inspiring story, an uplifting testament to her visionary spirit," said Madden.

