TransMedia Group to Introduce 'From the Rice Fields to the Holy Land,' a Book About Struggles and Triumphs of Immigrants Abroad While in U.S. Immigration is Dire Problem

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When Vice President Kamala Harris warns immigrants "do not come," she should read the story of Filipino Lani Samson in the new book Lani co-authored with Dr. Eli Fischer.

TransMedia said it will alert media to what a truly timely, compelling and meaningful book is "From the RICE FIELDS to the HOLY LAND."

"Our publicity will emphasize the timeliness of this masterpiece whose uplifting message is so meaningful and current," said TransMedia Group CEO Tom Madden.

"Lani, a poor woman from the Philippines endured pain, suffering and anguish until finally overcoming poverty and surviving the ordeals of immigration to a new Holy Land, Israel," he said.

"This is a profound story of how Lani persevered onto new frontiers where kindness and love finally rescued her and hopefully many immigrants like her thanks to those like Eli Fischer with big hearts and generous natures."

Our PR will also show it's a book about having the wisdom to see how valuable immigrants are to the nations where they wind up and become such an integral part.

"Yes, this book available at Amazon should be on everyone's reading list; we will get the media to sing its praises as before you can read a book, you must first know it exists. And this one will vibrate from our messages," said TransMedia Group President Adrienne Mazzone.

TransMedia said it will arrange Zoom interviews for Lani and Dr. Fischer with congregations at churches, synagogues and groups across the country concerned about immigrants.

"As part of our media program, we want journalists to know Dr. Fischer owns one of the largest pharmaceutical manufacturing companies in Israel, providing medicine to over 30 countries across Europe and United States.

"You go into a drugstore in Israel and you'll see his name everywhere on products. The Dr. Fischer brand there is like a Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer here," said Madden. Dr Fischer is a household name in Israel and his products are in every home in Israel."

"And now we'll work hard to make this remarkably insightful new book a bestseller, especially now as immigration is getting such a bad rap on our Southern border," said Madden.

Madden's latest book, "Wordshine Man," is due out next month.

Media contact: Karla Hernandez 561-750-9800; [email protected] .



SOURCE TransMedia Group

Related Links

www.transmediagroup.com

