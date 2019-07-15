TransMedia Group to Introduce Hanetball360™, World's First and Only 360-Degree Sport with Only Circles, No Boundaries

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Group has been retained to expand awareness for the world's first 360-degree sport, Hanetball360™ (www.Hanetball360.com) with the first game set to be played November 23-24 at Nova Southeastern University in Davie, Fl.

"We're honored to have been selected to introduce Hanetball360™ as nothing like it exists in the sports world. Hanetball360™ naturally connects our inner selves to our passionate emotions and is destined to become the sport of the future," said TransMedia Group CEO Tom Madden.

"Our PR program will show it's unlike any other game ever played as its roots originate from ancient Israel and the structure of the game reflects the Hora, or circle dance," added Madden.

Although still at its infancy, Hanetball360™ invented by Haitian-born Fritz Valdeus Jr. is the fastest growing, most exciting team ballgame on the planet with teams already forming in Haiti, Cuba, the Dominican Republic and the United States.

The goal of Hanetball360™ is multifaceted, but the primary purpose is to make a positive change in the world by giving players a revolutionary new way of thinking, called QuantumThinking360™. This new paradigm changes everything because Hanetball360™ is the first organized team sport ever played in a 360-degree motion.

QuantumThinking360™ changes how players think, score, and defend in a 360-degree circular pattern, rather than the lineal thinking present in every other ballgame on the planet. For example, football, soccer, basketball, and baseball are all played from going to point A to point B in a linear fashion. Hanetball360™ expands the thought process and leads to new ways of thinking and problem solving skills for players, while exposing them to the infinite possibilities of scoring.

"Our publicity will show how Hanetball360™ is low impact, requiring minimal contact, no body mass or stature required of players, or specialized skills beyond those most people have," said TransMedia President Adrienne Mazzone.

Hanetball360™ is a sport that when introduced to children, allows them to be creative and 'expand their circle' to build problem-solving skills and spatial awareness.

Hanetball360™ is widely known globally and played competitively in Haiti, Cuba, and the Dominican Republic. To get involved with the future of sports, visit https://www.hanetball360.com/.

Hanetball360™ changes the paradigm of sports, it is the game of the 21st Century.

