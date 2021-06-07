TransMedia Group to Launch Author Edgar Scott's Sci-Fi Novel, '418: I Am a Teapot,' Into Stratosphere as Blockbuster Thriller

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Group to take author Edgar Scott's novel to the upper limits of media exposure! 418: I Am a Teapot involves an immersive internet in a future dystopia where Scott blends beautiful dark images to illuminate an inspiring journey to freedom through re-humanization.

TransMedia will show how Scott, a long-time IT professional, derived inspiration from years of managing networks, data, and people. From inside the industry, he has watched the internet virtualized, commoditized and cut every cost. "Scott then projects computer virtualization to the human brain creating a programmable labor force so cheap it replaces machines," said TransMedia Group CEO Tom Madden.

TransMedia publicity will present 418: I Am a Teapot as reminiscent of Orwell's 1984 or Huxley's Brave New World in how technology is used to control. Virtually unpaid workers are unaware of jobs they do in exchange for imaginary distractions, disappointing euphoria, and empty indulgences of the immersive internet. Scott cleverly shows society would collapse, neighborhoods crumple, as the working class is replaced by the unpaid "staff" class, said Madden, an author himself whose firm relishes representing talented writers.

The novel, on Amazon , shows the triumph of human spirit in face of systemic, programmatic, subjugation. "This is a fantastic rallying cry against the status quo; and it will make you squirm," said Madden.

"Anyone can relate to this," said Scott. "We trade our freedom for pay; but often, that pay has no value. I wanted to show; we other choices."

When selecting TransMedia Group, Scott said, "They are such a creative PR firm. The depth, quality of work, exemplified by the incisive writing of their CEO; revolutionary insights in media, film, television and literature make them perfect for my work."

TransMedia plans to arrange speaking opportunities and press interviews for Scott, send out news releases and book TV appearances to give increased exposure for Scott's newly released and upcoming works.

"In such a tumultuous time in our world, being able to escape into pages of a book is an incredible gift," said Adrienne Mazzone, President of TransMedia Group. "Our team is committed to generating high levels of attention and appreciation of Scott's superb novels so we can all share in his talents together."

