TRANSMEDIA GROUP TO LAUNCH PR CAMPAIGN TO ELECT PETER ANTICO SECRETARY-TREASURER OF SAG-AFTRA

21 Aug, 2023

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Group to highlight why Peter Antico is most qualified candidate running for Secretary-Treasurer of SAG-AFTRA.

TransMedia to urge SAG-AFTRA members to "vote for Antico If you value your Pension and Health plan as he is most fiscally responsible, business minded member experienced in working on SAG-AFTRA contracts."

"Peter has relevant experience having served loyally on SAG-AFTRA local and national boards for over a decade, which is why we're excited to launch a PR campaign supporting his candidacy for Secretary-Treasurer of the Union," said Tom Madden, TransMedia Group CEO. 

TransMedia said its PR campaign for Antico will focus on how he spearheaded the Ed Asner et al v SAG Health Plan et alter (Case 2:20-cv-10914-CAS-JEM, US District Court, Central CA) lawsuit that settled for $20.6 million

"We'll underscore how it was a giant win for the senior union members providing monetary renumeration, checks and balances on the trustees, and opened the door to explore lower healthcare costs," said Madden.

Madden, once an actor himself who belonged to Actor's Equity when appearing Off Broadway, went on to become the right-hand executive to then NBC CEO Fred Silverman before founding his own PR firm now headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

TransMedia will highlight Antico's successful partnering with unionists David Joliffe & Frances Fisher, who made immense contributions to the resolution of the case won by the legal team of Edward Siedle, Neville Johnson (Johnson & Johnson LLP) and Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith LLP.

TransMedia Group President Adrienne Mazzone, who is also a film producer, said publicity will remind SAG-AFTRA members their pension funding ratios have been down between 1/4% and 1 1/2% annually since 2012 with no cost-of-living increase in 14 years.

"We will point out that Peter finds many of the recent decisions fiscally irresponsible."

Antico cites that after SAG-AFTRA got a $10 million PPP loan, it put member services in financial conservation mode, fired 30% of staff, gave remaining staff over $1 million in raises, then cut member services telling members it can't afford staff for committee meetings. Then SAG-AFTRA "purchases 50-year-old building in L.A. for $49 million with tax assessed value of $23 million."

Madden said a Union's funds must be protected and grown while providing maximum service to its members. "That's the Secretary-Treasurer's job, for which Peter is most capable."

