TransMedia Group to Lead Union Dental Holdings' ("UDHI") Public Relations Programs

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Group plans to increase public exposure for Union Dental Holdings, Inc. ("UDHI") by crafting and directing its media and public relations campaigns. TransMedia will help build UDHI's presence in the public arena by delivering targeted social media messaging as well as news releases illuminating UDHI's expanding business platforms.

"The UDHI team chose TransMedia Group because of its sterling reputation working with public companies," said Michael O'Shea, CEO and Director of UDHI. "I expect to be making several announcements in the coming weeks, and we have tremendous confidence in TransMedia's ability to maximize the media's response to our developing story."

Thomas J. Madden, CEO of TransMedia Group added, "Public companies such as AT&T, Rexall Sundown, and Celsius Holdings are success stories we like to point to, all having benefited from our publicity efforts as soon as we initiated media campaigns. UDHI's transition from a practically worthless shell to what could soon be a flourishing business will make for great publicity opportunities, as will the big name Board and Management Team that Mike is putting in place."

TransMedia President, Adrienne Mazzone concluded, "When I fully understood the UDHI story and Mr. O'Shea's plans, I immediately saw the awesome potential for growth that our media relations services can help deliver. The entire team at TransMedia is dedicated to creating quality ongoing media coverage that will rapidly expand the public's awareness and appreciation for the new UDHI."

