TransMedia Group to Open Media Eyes to Sleepy Eye Films and B N B International Media's current Hot Project 'Chase Street'

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Group (www.TransMediaGroup.com) has been selected to bring media eyeballs to the production company Sleepy Eye Films and their roster of entertainment and documentary properties including the timely series, Chase Street.

"Sleepy Eye is confident that TransMedia Group has the contacts in the entertainment industry needed to get the word out about how hot our films are and how creatively productive is our production company," says Thomas Freeman, Owner, Sleepy Eye Films.

"We've carefully selected TransMedia based on referrals and their case studies on helping many other films such as award-winning, When Elephants Were Young, Father Joseph as well as projects like A License To Steal based on one of the world's most notorious jewel thieves, Walter Shaw," added Freeman.

TransMedia Group founded by former #2 executive at NBC and television producer Tom Madden will let media know about Sleepy Eye Films and B N B International Media's projects, create interview opportunities for producers and announce release dates and distribution deals pending for Chase Street (Trailer) via YouTube.

Sleepy Eye Films, a full-service production company with a stellar history and talented industry individuals such as DJ Thomas "T-Black" Freeman Jr., and Nathaniel Banks ( B N B International Media ), specializes in crime and urban dramas, scripted and documentaries.

"We will highlight Sleepy Eye's and B N B International latest production "Chase Street," a scripted drama detailing dangers around Camden, NJ that's enthralling viewers and attracting media across the globe," said Adrienne Mazzone, President, TransMedia Group who started her career in entertainment in the late 80's.

"All the tri-state media will love this as well as anyone in the entertainment industry as the Camden, New Jersey, Chase Street story of inner city America featuring top notch actors and real-life reformed gangsters who tell all," added Mazzone.

"These are juicy stories I love sharing with the media especially when it's featuring Clifton Powell, Vincent Pastore, Freeway and Gillie Da Kidd," said Mazzone.

Media Contact: Mackinley Sabol cell: (757) 375-9683

[email protected]

SOURCE TransMedia Group

